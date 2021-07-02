5 Giulia GTA Coupe Looks Like the Dream Car Alfa Romeo Should Have Made

Head to Britain Next Week, Check Out the $200K Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA at Goodwood

The sought-after Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm will be celebrating their official arrival in the United Kingdom next week. The two super sedans will be shown to the local audience at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, between July 8 and 11, and will take on the famous Hill Climb. 8 photos



Only a few hundred people will get to own the two hot Giulias, as production for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions is capped at 500 units. So far, the Italian automaker, which is part of the Stellantis Group, has no plans to introduce them in the United States, though some believe that it could be possible, at one point, so fingers crossed.



Thanks to the expensive use of carbon fiber and composite materials, the ECU tune, and an Akrapovic exhaust system with central pipes.



It produces 540 PS (532 HP / 397 kW ), a 30 PS (30 HP / 22 kW) boost, rocketing the car to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds with the new Launch Control system engaged.



