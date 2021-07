Head to Britain Next Week, Check Out the $200K Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA at Goodwood

ECU

HP

kW

Pricing for the UK market hasn't been announced, but in mainland Europe, the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA starts at €175,281 ($207,743). By comparison, one could get two brand new BMW M3 Competitions for the cost of a single Giulia GTA. The more track-focused 2021 Giulia GTAm is even more expensive, at €180,281 ($213,669).Only a few hundred people will get to own the two hot Giulias, as production for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions is capped at 500 units. So far, the Italian automaker, which is part of the Stellantis Group, has no plans to introduce them in the United States, though some believe that it could be possible, at one point, so fingers crossed.Thanks to the expensive use of carbon fiber and composite materials, the 2021 Giulia GTA is 220 pounds (100 kg) lighter than the Quadrifoglio. It is also more powerful, with the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine getting redesigned rods and pistons, antune, and an Akrapovic exhaust system with central pipes.It produces 540 PS (532/ 397), a 30 PS (30 HP / 22 kW) boost, rocketing the car to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds with the new Launch Control system engaged.The Giulia GTAm uses the same engine, in the same configuration, but doesn’t feature rear seats, getting a half-cage instead, and space for helmets and a fire extinguisher. It also has racing harnesses, polycarbonate side and rear windows, a large front splitter, and a huge rear wing.