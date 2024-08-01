He Got a Text Message One Day. When This 1985 Corvette Arrived, He Thought It Was a Joke

It all started with a joke after an expert in car rebuilds saw this 1985 Chevy Corvette on Instagram. "What if I got this running?" he asked. It was him goofing around because he knew that the 'Vette that spent years in a swamp in Florida would never run again. But one day, his friend Nick gave him a call.
Nick, who owns Auto Auctions.io, called Randy Shear, the owner of Auto Auctions Rebuilds, and told him that a shipment was coming his way. Then Randy got a text message from a shipping company that informed him that his Corvette would arrive within two hours.
Randy is now pretty enthusiastic about the arrival of a Corvette, but he has no idea what it actually is. He thinks Nick is gifting him a 'Vette. But it is not what he thinks it is. When the car finally arrives, everything starts on the wrong foot. The vehicle is stuck up on the trailer, so he uses the winch of a Jeep Wrangler to pull it back before it is rolled down at speed down the slope of the trailer. It's got no brakes.
One look at the 1985 Chevrolet Corvette, and Randy says it is not worth wasting time on it. He pushes the car around the yard with the bumper of another one, an old Impala. How worse can it get?
The almost 40-year-old Corvette spent the past few years in a swamp. Words can't possibly describe the state it is in. The interior is covered in mud, the seats are in pieces, and the dashboard is ripped off. The rearview mirror has gone matte and doesn't show anything anymore.
The 1985 Corvette came with the Crossfire injection engine, but that is not what is under the hood of this example. Surprisingly, the engine oil seems clean, and the coolant is not bad.
He uses a booster pack and engine starter spray to fire it up. Completely unexpectedly, the engine cranks. But the Corvette will need a new battery, a new fuel pump, and some fuel to actually run. If ever…
Pushing it into the garage is tricky because the brakes are gone. So, Randy has to go slowly in there in order to avoid tearing down the wall at the back.
The interior is gone, and the electronics are a thing of the past. Or at least he thinks so before he gets one power window down and the turn signals working. When he turns the key, the gauges start to light up. The interior lights and the radio also seem to work.
Randy hopes he is not going to find an anaconda under the car, coming all the way from the Florida swamp this Corvette had been sitting in.
The fuel pump looks toasted, and there is mud in the fuel tank. Randy drains it before anything, and that old gas looks gross. Several cans of break carb cleaner and some rags later, the tank is finally usable.
Late at night, he installs a new battery, but the 'Vette does not show any signs of revival. Randy will have to change the fuel filter first. He gets gasoline splashed into his eyes and mouth while at it, but he still won't give up.
Randy lets it run, hoping that the fuel injectors will clean up. The pop-up headlights are on and start flipping like in the good old days, while the windshield wipers start going right and left. But the Corvette plays tricks on Randy and locks him in. So, the electronics aren't quite as functional as he thought they were.
At the end of the day he's got a 1985 Chevy Corvette running on its own power, but he paid a lot for it. "The hair has melted off of my arms, I have cuts that are swelling from a rusty fuel tank, I have a chemical burn going up my arm," he says.
He was so persistent because he felt like this car wanted to live. He is going to order several parts for it and clean it up. At the end of the video, Randy shows a preview of the next one. And guess what! The Corvette is out there in the street, having its fair share of fun.
Everything is rotten in there, and it looks like it is going to fall apart if it hasn't already.
He says that the 1985 Chevrolet Corvette is the biggest undertaking ever for Auto Auction Rebuilds, and now thinks that his friend played a trick on him. He has no idea if he can ever fix it, but he is willing to give it a try.
The engine does fire up, but it is only for a couple of seconds before it chokes. However, Randy is not going to stop yet, so he gets it running for longer, even though it smokes like an old railway engine.
