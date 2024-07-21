He Bought the First Totaled Cybertruck and Hoped To Fix It. Now, He Knows It Was a Mistake

The screen goes red, and the vehicle drives at 4 mph. It looks every inch a failed project. This is the first totaled Tesla Cybertruck. T-boned by a Ford Edge earlier this year, it looks like it will never drive again. This man bought it to fix it ,and he is terribly sorry now.
Earlier this summer, Kyle Wade, an expert in rebuild projects, purchased the first totaled Cybertruck. The EV was T-boned by a Ford Edge in an intersection and pushed into a curb and into a Stop sign, getting a tie rod bent in the process.
So, apart from the passenger side doors that were removed because they were unusable, and the fender flares on the same side, the vehicle has its airbags deployed and driver's side deformation.
The vehicle was declared a write-off and sold by the insurance company. It was Kyle Wade the one who saw potential in it. But he might have been wrong. Now, he is having a lot of headache trying to fix the vehicle.
The Cybertruck went into limp mode, the screen on board went red, reading "Critical steering issue detected," and the EV wouldn't drive any faster than 4 mph. That is not exactly how he thought repairs would go.
So, the steering needs to be recalibrated, but once they try to do it, another message pops up on the screen: "Pull over safely." On the phone with someone who knows how exactly how Teslas work, no matter how much they try, they only get messages such as: "Calibration aborted," which can't be good. The steering wheel and rack don't move and they get the same message over and over again.
The vehicle was still able to steer after the crash because it was running on a secondary backup. The calibration of the primary system failed. So they ordered a SCCM and hope to fix the issue.
Kyle Wade has second thoughts about the purchase. But if it wasn't for him, the brand-new yet totaled Tesla Cybertruck would have ended up in a scrap yard. The former owner, who was involved in the crash on his way to a meeting, doesn't want to have anything to do with it. But since he drove for 18 hours from Florida to Missouri to get the truck, he might as well proceed to have it fixed. If possible.
So, apart from the passenger side doors that were removed because they were unusable, and the fender flares on the same side, the vehicle has its airbags deployed and driver's side deformation.
The vehicle was declared a write-off and sold by the insurance company. It was Kyle Wade the one who saw potential in it. But he might have been wrong. Now, he is having a lot of headache trying to fix the vehicle.
The Cybertruck went into limp mode, the screen on board went red, reading "Critical steering issue detected," and the EV wouldn't drive any faster than 4 mph. That is not exactly how he thought repairs would go.
So, the steering needs to be recalibrated, but once they try to do it, another message pops up on the screen: "Pull over safely." On the phone with someone who knows how exactly how Teslas work, no matter how much they try, they only get messages such as: "Calibration aborted," which can't be good. The steering wheel and rack don't move and they get the same message over and over again.
So, after hours of work, the vehicle still fdoes not drive faster than 4 mph, does not steer, and Kyle has no idea how to fix it. They will put the doors back and check if there isn't any miscommunication while the vehicle is missing parts. They are not counting on it, though. They suspect that there might be something wrong with the steering column control module (SCCM).
The vehicle was still able to steer after the crash because it was running on a secondary backup. The calibration of the primary system failed. So they ordered a SCCM and hope to fix the issue.
Kyle Wade has second thoughts about the purchase. But if it wasn't for him, the brand-new yet totaled Tesla Cybertruck would have ended up in a scrap yard. The former owner, who was involved in the crash on his way to a meeting, doesn't want to have anything to do with it. But since he drove for 18 hours from Florida to Missouri to get the truck, he might as well proceed to have it fixed. If possible.