He Bought a Crashed Lamborghini Urus for His Girlfriend and She Loves It

A brand-new car with a red ribbon on top given as a gift to the girlfriend who modestly doesn't expect it. That is one of the most Instagramable moments we get to see. However, this guy bought a wrecked Lamborghini for his girlfriend, and she started unbolting components so they could fix it together.
It is a 2020 Lamborghini Urus that must have seen better days. But that was a long time ago. The front end of the Urus looks as if some huge animal chewed it up. Gone are the headlights, grille, and bumper. The force of the impact pushed everything back toward the windshield.
The windshield is cracked at the bottom, and the front wheels are slightly curved toward the interior. The airbags are deployed and the moment he pops the hood, it unlatches, and he has to hold up its entire weight. Part of the front wings seems to have been ripped off. That's how wrecked the Lamborghini is.
But hey, it was cheap, so Mat Armstrong thought it was worth it. The bid started at 25,750 pounds, which translates to $33,065. So, he could not let it get away. The winning bid, however, went all the way to 120,000 pounds ($154,086), which still made it the cheapest Lamborghini Urus in the UK at the time. The cheapest on the used car market, with no damage but high mileage, was 140,000 pounds ($179,767).
His girlfriend, Hanna Smith, has been driving a Range Rover for quite some time, and she has grown attached to it. She has nothing to complain about except for the mileage: it's got 175,542 miles (282,507 kilometers) on the clock. She says she is never going to give it up, but when she sees the Urus, she asks Mat how quickly he can fix it. However, that is a question he can’t really answer right now.
The model rides on 23-inch wheels with carbon ceramic brakes and orange brake calipers, matching the orange stitching on board. It's got a sunroof, black leather with orange stitching, and the driver's front and curtain airbags dangling from the steering wheel and ceiling.
In the backseat, Mat finds the engine lid, which is cracked. The more he looks at the car, the more damage he finds. The subframe and the chassis are seriously bent at the front, while the throttle body is in a whole different place than where it was supposed to be.
The listing said it didn't run. The moment he tells his team it is the same engine that powers the Audi RS6, they tell him "See you later!" and walk away. However, it is just a joke, because they love a tough challenge. So, they start by dislocating the components from the engine compartment so they can see how far the deformation goes and see if the V8 can run. The engine, transmission, suspension, and wheels, they all have to go.
They revive the battery, and they can't believe their ears when the V8 roars back to life. It sounds like a winner. The engine is running even though it is in pieces, churning out all its glorious V8 drama through the quad-pipe exhaust. The transmission seems to work as well, as it shifts into Neutral.
They try to make it drive, but with the right wheel pointing to the left and the left pointing to the right, they can't tell where this SUV is going. They manage to pull it inside the garage despite the fact that the trajectory of the wheels makes things complicated.
Once they manage to lift it, they can see exactly why the wheels are bent like that. The good thing is that the rear looks as if this vehicle has never been in an accident.
The CarVertical report indicates structural damage, something that Mat already knows a thing or two about. The Urus was first registered in the UK in February 2021. Its first owner sold it in December 2022 to the one who crashed it three months later.
The exhaust, the propshaft, the gearbox, and steering column, all come down one by one. The team members know their way around it because they have recently worked on the Audi RS 6. But Lamborghini made things easier because the electrical connectors are right under the hood and easy to disconnect.
Once the power unit is removed, they can see that the chassis leg on the left is severely bent. But the bending doesn't seem to have gone too far back, which is good news.
However, things are going to get complicated. Lamborghini won't provide them with the repair procedures because they are not a registered Lamborghini repair body shops. But they are counting on getting the repair procedures for the Q7 SUV from Audi.
Unfortunately, though, the measurements do not correspond. Mat thinks that the repair procedures for an Audi Q8 should match. The Urus is, after all, the more expensive version of the Audi RS Q8.
Because the Lambo comes with so many issues, he doesn’t know where to start. Be bought it last year, and he is finally starting to work on it. He took so long because finding the necessary used parts at a single shop is not easy, and buying them from several shops would take ages. Meanwhile, purchasing new parts from Lamborghini would blow up the budget.
In its good old days, that 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 used to pump out 641 horsepower (650 metric horsepower) and 627 pound-feet (860 Newton meters) of torque for a run from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The needle of the speedometer went all the way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). But that is all gone now, and the top speed of the Urus is the speed of the trailer that brought it to Mat Armstrong's garage.
How did the Lamborghini Urus end up like that?Mat checked the history of the Urus before he bought it to understand how it ended up like that. The SUV had been crashed in March 2023. He found online footage of the aftermath. The video shows the Urus sitting damaged in the middle of a wet road on a snowy day. The media from that period wrote that the Urus crashed into a bus stop during the Larissa blizzard that hit the United Kingdom at the time.
Once Mat, his father, and his girlfriend, Hannah, start removing components to see how far the damage goes, the only issue they encounter is some rusted bolts, even though the SUV is only three years old. They assume that the Urus must have been exposed to a lot of salt on the road on those snowy days, and that caused the rust.
