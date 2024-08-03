He Bought a 1957 Chevy Bel Air in 1990, Now He Gets a Lot of Thumbs Up on the Highway

Jack bought this 1957 Chevy Bel Air in 1990 from a woman who lived in Miami. It looked bad, but somehow, Jack managed to drive it home. Thirty-four years later, he is a local sensation each time he takes his turquoise Chevy out for a ride.
After he arrived home in it, he parked it in the garage, and left it sitting there for several years until Jack saved enough money to restore it. There was a lot of work to do on the old Chevy. He and a friend of his started the frame-off restoration on the Bel Air. They removed the body panels, painted them, and put them back together like the pieces of a puzzle.
Jack had never been a Bel Air enthusiast. He has a 1967 Chevy Corvette at home. He bought it in 1988 from a neighbor and would not sell it for the world. He also owns a 2003 Corvette Z06 50th Anniversary edition.
He was actually planning to buy another Corvette when a friend of his gave him a phone call and told him he had found a 1957 Bel Air that he wanted to buy, but his wife wouldn't let him. So, if he wanted it, he could go ahead and buy it.
They also worked on the frame to eliminate all spots of rust. Jack also got a new engine, which was a rebuild by his friend. It is a 1969 naturally aspirated 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) LT-1 V8. It sports Vortex heads, an Edelbrock carburetor, and Edelbrock intake, with nothing over the top.
The car is equipped with power steering and power brakes, and everything works. The wheels are pushed back to the very edge of the fender because the Bel Air received a rear axle from a 1979 or 1980 (he can't remember exactly) Chevy Camaro, which is slightly an inch longer. The car rides on 15-inch rally chrome wheels.
When he bought the Chevy, the cabin was a mess. Everything was torn apart, the vinyl on the seats was ripped open. Jack fixed them all, primed and coated, and now everything looks shiny and bright in the musty summer-ish shade of turquoise. Jack came up with three new gauges because the original ones did not work. He also bolted a Vintage Air AC system under the dashboard.
The original window sticker is still attached to the rear window. The woman who sold the car to Jack ran after him to give it to him together with all the literature that accompanied it in 1957.
The restoration was completed in December 2003, which was 21 years ago. He has been keeping it in an air-conditioned garage since, but it is not a garage queen. He takes it out for a spin quite often, drives his kids to lunch in it, and takes it to various car shows.
While so many Chevy Bel Airs rotten away in barns, away from the road and the sunlight, Jack gets a lot of thumbs up while cruising in his 1957 model around the town or on the highway. Even when he drives too slow, other motorists hit the horn to salute him. He really drives a motorized treasure.
There is also a new transmission that helps the V8 put the power down through a three-speed automatic transmission. He wanted reliability more than he wanted performance.
