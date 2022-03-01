Hawaiian Racing Legend Danny Ongais Dies at 79

Danny Ongais, the Hawaiian driver admired for his speed and bravery in an #Indy500 career spanning three decades, died Feb. 26 in Anaheim Hills, California at 79.



The versatile Ongais made 11 #Indy500 starts, with four top-10 finishes.



Godspeed, racer. https://t.co/XNw7qFg86V