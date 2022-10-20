Having a Bad Day? 30+ Drivers Left Deflated on California Freeway During Morning Commute

The worst part of any 9-5 day is during morning and evening traffic. Everyone's rushing, tempers are flaring, and all hell could break loose. But what's worse than getting a fender bender, running out of fuel, or getting involved in a road rage incident? How about getting stuck due to a flat tire – with more than 30 other motorists on a busy highway?
On Wednesday morning, over 30 motorists on a busy California highway got involved in a bizarre incident.
ABC's Eyewitness News captured aerial footage of more than 30 vehicles pulled over simultaneously at the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive due to flat tires.
The aerial footage captured the drivers lined up, one after the other, getting hold of their spare wheels and flat tire emergency kits to salvage the situation.
While the incident seems suspicious, California Highway Patrol says it doesn't look to be intentional. Officials think a truck might have accidentally dropped a box of nails or debris, leading to the unfortunate episode.
It's not unusual for supply trucks working in construction to unintentionally drop debris on the road causing harm to unsuspecting motorists following behind.
Opinions on the uploaded footage's comment section were varied, with some viewers crediting the unfortunate Wednesday incident to foul play.
"I was once told by a supervisor to grab nails and toss them out the window during my lunch hour if I'm leaving work. Dumbest part is we offered free flat repairs at the time, so why would I do that? Managers answer was it brings in customers, and we could recommend other repairs. Lots of crooked shops out there," a commenter who is allegedly a former tire tech revealed.
Another commenter with experience around construction sites said it was common for offloaders to get clumsy with nails and debris while offloading cargo that would spill over to the truck's bed.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the morning incident. Still, you've got to wonder what would have happened if the vehicles were driving at high speeds. It definitely would have been more than a bad morning.
