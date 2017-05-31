autoevolution

Havelaar Bison E-Pickup Is Canada's Answer to the Workhorse W-15

 
31 May 2017
by
The North American region is one of the biggest markets for electric vehicles, but even though it seems to be focused mainly around California and a few other states, the car companies that dream of winning it over are going to have to offer a pickup model at some point.
That aspect hasn't escaped Tesla, the current market leader, which has confirmed it is working on one and should be ready to reveal soon. Another good example is the Workhorse W-15 we've talked about before that is all but done, only it still needs to sort out all the production details.

It seems like another player is ready to enter the stage, having materialized out of the thin air of Toronto, Canada. The new startup is called Havelaar and has unveiled the Bison E-Pickup yesterday at the EMC show in Markham, Ontario.

It's still unclear what the company intends to do with the electric truck because considering what we can see so far, it looks like they are light years away from even beginning to think about any sort of production.

The design appears to be slightly amateurish as well, even though the Workhorse W-15 is no work of art itself. We're curious to see what Tesla comes up with, but these two models we've seen so far are quite disappointing.

Havelaar accompanied the launch with a pompous description of the Bison E-Pickup, through which we learn it has a 'bold design language," that it is "an evolutionary leap forward from traditional pickups" and a "sophisticated #nextgen pickup truck with instant connectivity, touch screen display and driver assistive technology."

The interior is a mix of high-tech and ridiculously large analog controls. The instrument cluster has been replaced by a wide-screen display while the center console on the dashboard is completely covered by a vertical touchscreen display, not unlike the one in a Tesla.

The Havelaar website currently has a Reserve section where you can enter your details and be placed on a "priority list" which guarantees you'll be among the first to receive pre-order information. That would suggest the company does intend to sell the electric pickup at some point, we just don't know when exactly. Actually, we doubt even Havelaar knows.
