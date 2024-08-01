Have You Ever Imagined Driving a Cobra Hardtop? AC Cars Will Sell You the Cobra GT Coupe

6 photos Photo: AC Cars

AC Cars is making a slow but apparently steady return to the world of the living. In 2022, David Conza invested in Acedes Holdings, LLC., the company that controls AC Cars, and became the CEO of the iconic British brand. The daring Swiss entrepreneur decided the company should also offer a hardtop vehicle, which would be based on the famous Cobra roadster and inspired by a one-off machine that very few people must know or remember: the AC Cobra A98 Coupé. The result will be the AC Cars Cobra GT Coupe.