Has NIUTRON Kicked the Bucket? 24,376 Customers in China Get Their Deposits Back

On December 28, 2021, we talked about NIUTRON for the first time. It was the brainchild of Yinan Li, a founder of NIU. On January 14, the company presented the NV, an electric SUV with its own platform called Gemini. NIUTRON was expected to start delivering the vehicle in the first half of 2022, then postponed it to December. So far, what reservation holders are getting is their deposits back.

17 photos