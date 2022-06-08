Harvey Weinstein Is Suing Stellantis for Jeep Accident, Wants $5 Million in Damages

Harvey Weinstein has just filed a lawsuit against Chrysler. In the paperwork filed, he claims his car crash in one of the brand’s Jeeps left him with serious injuries due to its poor braking system.
Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein is now taking legal action against Fiat Chrysler, which is now part of the Stellantis multi-national corporation.
Back in August 2019, he was involved in a nasty car crash near Bedford, New York, about 40 miles north of Manhattan, while driving a Jeep. The vehicle had been provided by the brand for product placement in one of the movies he was working on at the time. He didn’t mention the movie or the model of Jeep he was driving at the moment of the crash.
But, according to the legal documents, the movie producer says he was driving the Jeep and had to swerve to avoid hitting a deer on the road. But, as he swerved, the brake system allegedly failed him, which caused the car to flip.
In the official paperwork, Weinstein claims he was wearing his seatbelt, but he was still left with “catastrophic, permanent paralyzing injuries as well as significant and continuing conscious pain and suffering,” following the aftermath of the crash.
The 70-year-old former movie producer was seen using a walker and needed back surgery, which he insists was because of the Jeep’s brakes. According to his lawyers, he did need the surgery and had one in December 2019. Harvey is not messing around, because he filed the lawsuit in a New York court on Tuesday and he’s seeking at least $5 million in damages for the crash.
In a press release, Stellantis shared: "We do not comment on pending litigation. We intend to vigorously defend our product against these claims."
