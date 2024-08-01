Hartley Is a Charming Dual-Loft Tiny Home That Combines Practicality and Elegance

In a world increasingly dominated by commodities, the tiny house movement has proven that bigger isn't always better and that sometimes living with less can lead to a happier life. Thoughtfully designed to maximize space and functionality and to encourage people to live for experiences more than possessions, tiny houses built in Australia are among the most inspirational in the industry.
Case in point, the new Hartley design from Ridgeline Tiny Homes. This gorgeous tiny house on wheels allows people to downsize without compromises, feel at one with their surroundings, and live a more sustainable life. But apart from promoting low-impact and sustainable living, it is also eye-pleasing and well-appointed for modern living.
The most appreciated tiny houses are those that strike a balance between minimalism and practicality and offer all the usual commodities of a traditional home wrapped in a beautiful package. Ridgeline Tiny Homes is striving to deliver just that — functional mobile living spaces with a charming aesthetic and everything necessary for a comfortable small-living experience.
This small family-run company based in New South Wales is a new player in the Australian tiny house market, but judging by the designs revealed so far, it has the potential to become an incredibly lucrative venture. We've already covered their first model, a single-level tiny home called the Sun Valley, which offers comfort, beauty, and energy efficiency in a compact package, and today we're checking their latest design, the Hartley.
It distinguishes itself from the crowd with an all-black exterior aesthetic, which is only interrupted by sleek timber framing around the windows and doors, giving the home an edgy, modern look. The monochrome aesthetic continues inside the house, where you will discover mostly black and gray furniture pieces on a backdrop of high-grade plywood with black shadow lines on the walls and ceilings.
It also stands out through its well-styled interior that exudes elegance and luxury. The beautiful plywood-lined walls are complemented by a myriad of black-framed windows, and the entire living space looks and feels luxurious thanks to the use of quality materials and high-end finishes, starting with the sleek ply cabinetry and hardwood benchtops to the modern tapware and carefully chosen decorations.
As you open the French doors, you are welcome into an incredibly spacious living area, uninterrupted by any walls or staircases. Strategically located right in front of the glass entrance door, the lounge opens to the outdoors, allowing occupants to enjoy the views and connect with the surrounding nature.
There is a staircase inside this home, but it's placed at the far back, so it doesn't stand in the way and allows for a free flow of movement between the downstairs areas. It is a bespoke staircase that has been thoughtfully designed with ample built-in storage and a neatly integrated study nook to cater to the needs of those who work from home.
One of the greatest additions to this part of the house is the built-in breakfast bar opposite the cooking space. It sits right under a fold-up window and offers seating for at least two people, creating the ideal dining nook.
With two spacious and cozy lofts, this tiny house embraces vertical living to maximize every inch of space. Both lofts can fit a queen bed and offer dwellers beautiful views through the awning windows. The main sleeping space is above the living room and can be accessed via the bespoke staircase, while the secondary one above the bathroom can be reached by ladder.
With its charming aesthetics and functional design, the Hartley tiny home offers a haven on wheels for those looking for practicality, elegance, and comfort in their compact living space. In terms of pricing, Ridgeline Tiny Homes offers this model for AUD $150,000, or approximately USD $97,200.
The most appreciated tiny houses are those that strike a balance between minimalism and practicality and offer all the usual commodities of a traditional home wrapped in a beautiful package. Ridgeline Tiny Homes is striving to deliver just that — functional mobile living spaces with a charming aesthetic and everything necessary for a comfortable small-living experience.
This small family-run company based in New South Wales is a new player in the Australian tiny house market, but judging by the designs revealed so far, it has the potential to become an incredibly lucrative venture. We've already covered their first model, a single-level tiny home called the Sun Valley, which offers comfort, beauty, and energy efficiency in a compact package, and today we're checking their latest design, the Hartley.
Built on a custom 4.5-tonne rated aluminum trailer, the Hartley tiny house measures 28 feet (8.4 meters) in length and 8 feet (2.4 meters) in width, a size that makes it easy to tow and relocate whenever needed. It is built with durability in mind, featuring Truecore steel framing, R2.5 insulation, and Colorbond corrugated metal cladding on the outside.
It distinguishes itself from the crowd with an all-black exterior aesthetic, which is only interrupted by sleek timber framing around the windows and doors, giving the home an edgy, modern look. The monochrome aesthetic continues inside the house, where you will discover mostly black and gray furniture pieces on a backdrop of high-grade plywood with black shadow lines on the walls and ceilings.
It also stands out through its well-styled interior that exudes elegance and luxury. The beautiful plywood-lined walls are complemented by a myriad of black-framed windows, and the entire living space looks and feels luxurious thanks to the use of quality materials and high-end finishes, starting with the sleek ply cabinetry and hardwood benchtops to the modern tapware and carefully chosen decorations.
In addition, Hartley offers the perfect balance between openness and privacy. The rather standard 290-square-foot (27-square-meter) floorplan includes an open-space living/kitchen configuration on the main level, combined with two separate sleeping lofts, making this model a good solution for a family of four.
As you open the French doors, you are welcome into an incredibly spacious living area, uninterrupted by any walls or staircases. Strategically located right in front of the glass entrance door, the lounge opens to the outdoors, allowing occupants to enjoy the views and connect with the surrounding nature.
There is a staircase inside this home, but it's placed at the far back, so it doesn't stand in the way and allows for a free flow of movement between the downstairs areas. It is a bespoke staircase that has been thoughtfully designed with ample built-in storage and a neatly integrated study nook to cater to the needs of those who work from home.
Hartley's gorgeous kitchen is all about functionality and style, with black ply cabinetry, ample bench space, and modern, high-quality appliances. It includes a four-burner cooktop, an oven, a full-size fridge, a compact dishwasher, and space for a microwave. In terms of storage, large cupboards and drawers, a long overhead shelf, and a nifty pull-out pantry ensure there is enough space for all your cooking ware and food supplies.
One of the greatest additions to this part of the house is the built-in breakfast bar opposite the cooking space. It sits right under a fold-up window and offers seating for at least two people, creating the ideal dining nook.
With two spacious and cozy lofts, this tiny house embraces vertical living to maximize every inch of space. Both lofts can fit a queen bed and offer dwellers beautiful views through the awning windows. The main sleeping space is above the living room and can be accessed via the bespoke staircase, while the secondary one above the bathroom can be reached by ladder.
This gem of a house also has an impressively designed bathroom. Worthy of a luxury resort, it features an elegant walk-in glass shower, a vanity sink with custom cabinets underneath, a toilet, a tall closet for storage, and space for a washer/dryer unit. In terms of aesthetics, it stands out with concrete effect walls, a sleek framed window, and a beautiful mirror on the back wall that adds depth to the space.
With its charming aesthetics and functional design, the Hartley tiny home offers a haven on wheels for those looking for practicality, elegance, and comfort in their compact living space. In terms of pricing, Ridgeline Tiny Homes offers this model for AUD $150,000, or approximately USD $97,200.