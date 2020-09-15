5 Donald Trump’s Old Cadillac Limousine For Sale At GBP 50,000

Harry S. Truman’s 1950 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Limo Is Up for Grabs

A rare opportunity for car collectors or enthusiasts has come up: President Harry S. Truman’s 1950 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Limousine is up for sale. How’s that for rolling in style? 9 photos



What is known for a fact, according to specialized sales website



Built by the Henney Motor Company under strict supervision from Lincoln, this vehicle has a stretched chassis by 20 inches (50.8 cm), and a roof raised by 7 inches (17.8 cm), to accommodate all those fancy tall hats gentlemen wore back in the day. There is seating for seven passengers, with a clear partition between the driver’s cab and the rear, for utmost privacy.



The chauffeur compartment is clad in leather, while the rear is upholstered in “luxurious” cloth. Two fresh-air heaters, one for the driver and one for the passengers, ensure a comfortable ride, while safety is guaranteed by the security detail hitching a ride on the side boards.



Power comes from a standard 1950 Lincoln 152hp L-head V8, paired to a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. The vehicle weighs over 6,000 pounds (2,721.5 kg), and no mileage is offered in the listing.



The listing does mention that full restoration was performed in the late ‘90s. Before the car ended up with the seller, it was housed in a Florida museum.



Built for the White House, the Lincoln limo came to replace Truman's predecessor's Cadillacs and was a gesture of defiance from the newly-elected President, spurning GM, which had refused to supply him with vehicles during the campaign. Only 9 such Lincolns were ever built, though some reports say another eight vehicles were made but never delivered to the White House.

