Harry Metcalfe Tests Drives New Touring Superleggera AERO 3

Touring isn’t the company it used to be when coachbuilding was popular with the rich and famous. The year was 2006 when a group of investors took over, and ever since, we’ve been treated to the likes of the Gumpert Tornante and Maserati Bellagio Fastback instead of proper designs such as the Aston Martin DB5.
Touring’s latest creation – the AERO 3 – has had a polarizing reception as well. Yes, the shark fin at the back serves as an homage to Interwar-period Alfa Romeo. Yes, it handles like nobody’s business and it sounds glorious. You’re also treated to satellite navigation and air conditioning, but still, you know what’s hiding under the carbon-fiber body. As expected, it’s a V12-engined Ferrari grand tourer.
The Italian coachbuilder and design studio doesn’t even mention the Prancing Horse in any official material for the AERO 3, and popping the hood won’t help you either because the twelve-cylinder lump doesn’t read Ferrari on the intake manifold. Touring has also made a mess of the front bumper and tailpipes, which goes to show that the times are a-changin’ (Bob Dylan reference intended).
In the latest episode of Harry’s Garage, motoring journalist Harry Metcalfe isn’t quite sure of some styling decisions that went into this car but he does agree that the visual drama is there. Despite some obvious criticism, the AERO 3 “sort of has a familiarity and then that rear fin just stops you in the tracks when you actually see it.”
As far as driving is concerned, Harry is much obliged to report that it’s an event to be seated behind the wheel. “No wind noise, no creeks, or anything” may also be of interest to prospective owners of this limited edition with an Italian soul and a V12 heart.
Only three examples out of 15 were spoken for on the day of the reveal in September 2020, and in typical Italian fashion, no pricing has been given. Taking into consideration that it takes 5,000 hours to turn the F12berlinetta into the AERO 3, you’re definitely looking at more than half a million euros.
