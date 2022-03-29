Harry Metcalfe Says the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 Is the Real EV Change

The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 is an all-electric SUV that proves Germans are very serious about switching to the green side. Harry Metcalfe took one for a spin, tested it as any normal person would want to do before buying such an expensive car, and shared his thoughts. You might be surprised by his conclusion.
BMW’s iX is not a pretty car. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be from the start. The rear end of this EV looks modern, minimalistic, fresh, and clean. The front side is where some problems might arise for some people. The grille finds itself in a very weird contrast with the headlights. But, for what it is worth, we have to give props to the Bavarians for trying something new. They could’ve settled for an all-electric X5. It’s good they didn’t.
This new SUV (or SAV, as BMW calls them) is not just another EV thrown on the market or made just to lower the fleet emissions. No, the iX was built from the ground up as an electric car. That’s why the German carmaker insisted on making the production process as clean as possible. If you’re conscious about your own carbon footprint, then you’ll be at ease knowing this car can sit in front of your house with no shame at all. You’re really doing your part with this one.
The current middle ground BMW offers for its iX is this xDrive50 version tested by Harry Metcalfe. It comes with a generous 105-kWh battery that’s supposed to allow you 360 miles (579 kilometers) of travel on a complete charge and discharge cycle, according to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). You already know in real life this won’t be feasible, but as the test reveals, the SUV can travel around 310 miles with no restraints or regard to “fuel economy” when the journey is started with a full battery. The 516 HP it has will easily guide you to your destination.
The first problem that some prospect owners would have to face first is the price of this EV. Even though it’s built in Europe at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, it’s very expensive. In the U.S., the MSRP is $83,200, and that’s without the federal tax credit. In the UK, the base price is £98,045 ($128.404). Moreover, the car shown in the video down below has some options on it. This jacks up the price to £115,670 ($151.487).
Nobody’s expecting BMW to make new cars that are priced the same as Hyundai’s, but for an EV that’ll change your driving lifestyle completely, it’s a lot to ask. Especially when you take into account the existence of a certain American SUV known as Model X.
That being said, Harry Metcalfe still has something rather interesting to share about his experience with the iX. He’s impressed by “the serious instant kick” the BMW gives you even when you drive in normal mode. He calls it an “overtaking weapon” and underlines that it accelerates effortlessly. This is impressive, considering the iX weighs 2,585 kg (5,699 lb) – a value you won’t feel thanks to the four-wheel drive and efficient electric motors.
Metcalfe says right at the end the iX is a “mighty impressive car by BMW” while praising the construction process and the technology it packs. He even goes as far as to compare it with his own Lamborghini Gallardo in terms of “pleasures you can enjoy from driving it.” The Italian car makes him happy on twisty roads, while the German brings him peace of mind in day-to-day activities.
Here’s his full take.
