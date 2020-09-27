Harley in for a Fight as Indian Names Rider for Challenger King of the Baggers

More on this:

1 Indian Gets Ready for 2021 with New Vintage Dark Horse, Apple CarPlay, And More

2 Jack Daniel’s Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Revealed Ahead of Sturgis

3 Indian Motorcycles Now Have Apple CarPlay, Command System Gets Upgraded

4 S&S Indian Challenger to Take on 13 Harley-Davidson Baggers at Laguna Seca

5 Roland Sands Dreams Up Accessories for the Indian FTR 1200, Here They Are