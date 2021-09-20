Harley-Davidson “Ugly Bride” Has Big White Veil and Hundred-Dollar Bills Gown

We’re used to seeing re-interpreted Harley-Davidsons here in our Custom Motorcycles section, and most of the time we get them as expressions of testosterone. That’s only natural, because we’re generally talking about dudes making custom bikes for other dudes, and they usually nail the look they’re going for. But not this time.
We’re not sure what the customer-specified project was in this particular case, or what look the owner was trying to achieve when they tapped German shop X-Trem with the build, but we’re sure what came out at the other end: an ugly Harley-Davidson bride.
That was the first thing that crossed my mind when I set my eyes on this two-wheeler. Initially a stock 2009 Electra Glide, the two-wheeler got a big fairing over its head, looking like a fluffy bride’s veil, and a dress that continues in white all the way to the bike’s waist.
Then, for reasons that escape us, the dress turns to green. But it’s not some simple green, as if you look close enough, you’ll see the color is made of hundred-dollar bills thrown in there by means of airbrush.
Before being fitted inside this two-color wedding gown, the Electra Glide was massaged a bit, and it is no longer the same size as it was originally. The thing got a huge 26-inch front wheel, a cover for the fuel tank, and big plastic bags (complete with a top case) that blend seamlessly with the rest of the bodywork.
Moving along on an air ride system, the bike seems to be mostly stock as far as the mechanical bits go, with only the air filter (Arlen Ness), and brakes (Brembo) being aftermarket.
As usual, X-Trem does not say how much the build is worth, but it’s probably a hell of a lot less than all those airbrushed hundred-dollar bills put together.
