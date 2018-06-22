Harley-Davidson to Give Back Original Purchase Price in Trade-In Scheme

U.S. Military to Have Space Force Branch

There’s a new bike sales business model on the market, and it is called the Harley-Davidson Freedom Promise. Detailed on Thursday, the program is a beefed up version of the regular trade-in-and-buy-new technique. 5 photos



The Promise, as they call it, works like this: customers who buy a new or used



That means, in essence, that Harley would allow you to exhancge the bikes yearly with only a minor sum to pay.



As said, there are only two models available for the program, the Street and Sportster, be it used or new. The bikes purchased this year must be 2012 model year or newer and must be purchased by August 31, 2018.



When coming back for the trade-in next year, customers will receive the original purchase price back in trade value toward a new 2017, 2018 or 2019 bike, provided is of greater value and not the same model as the one traded-in.



Harley-Davidson is doing this because, as said, it has an agenda. The company’s plan is to significantly increase its reach over the motorcycle market and plans that by 2027 to have created some two million new riders.



Harley says that since the program was introduced thousands of people have purchased one of the two models under the new offer.



