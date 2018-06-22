autoevolution
 

Harley-Davidson to Give Back Original Purchase Price in Trade-In Scheme

There’s a new bike sales business model on the market, and it is called the Harley-Davidson Freedom Promise. Detailed on Thursday, the program is a beefed up version of the regular trade-in-and-buy-new technique.
Usually, when an owner wants to trade in his car or bike, he gets only a fraction of the price he originally paid for it. Harley, having an agenda, will not do business this way.

The Promise, as they call it, works like this: customers who buy a new or used Street or Sportster model can use it for a year and then get back the exact amount of money they originally paid for it, provided they buy a new, different Harley when that year is up.

That means, in essence, that Harley would allow you to exhancge the bikes yearly with only a minor sum to pay. 

As said, there are only two models available for the program, the Street and Sportster, be it used or new. The bikes purchased this year must be 2012 model year or newer and must be purchased by August 31, 2018.

When coming back for the trade-in next year, customers will receive the original purchase price back in trade value toward a new 2017, 2018 or 2019 bike, provided is of greater value and not the same model as the one traded-in.

Harley-Davidson is doing this because, as said, it has an agenda. The company’s plan is to significantly increase its reach over the motorcycle market and plans that by 2027 to have created some two million new riders. 

Harley says that since the program was introduced thousands of people have purchased one of the two models under the new offer.

Full terms and conditions for the Harley-Davidson Freedom Promise trade-in scheme, as well as pricing for the two models included in it can be found at the following link.
