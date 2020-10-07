Harley-Davidson Sweet Berry Wine Is Two Kinds of Metal

Because of all the things going on around us, 2020 has been a very poor year in terms of live auto and motorcycle shows. But even if most real-world events got canceled, some have tried to bring the incredible machines of this and past years back into the spotlight in online shows.
For motorcycle lovers, one of the biggest such events was Harley-Davidson’s The No Show, an Instagram-YouTube crossover stunt that brought together 60 builders from 10 countries, showing the bikes they should have shown at lives outings this year.
The Sweet Berry Wine, as the build in the gallery above and video below is called, was featured in The No Show. It is the creation of a California resident by the name of Oliver Jones, who built it for the 2019 Born Free show. Having won the Best in Show award at the event, it then moved to YouTube for a proper presentation from the builder himself.
The bike is a combination of older Harley motorcycles, mixing elements from 1930s UL (the bottom end), with 1950s Panheads (the rigid section) and even Knuckleheads (top end). But most importantly, it was built using “dissimilar metals and dissimilar engine parts.”
That means we get an interesting mix of intertwined aluminum and stainless steel, made to fit perfectly into a build that is supposed to be one with a “traditional chopper stance.”
Jones says the Sweet Berry Wine (sadly, we get no info on the story behind the choice of name) is not something he usually builds (you can find out more about that on his Instagram page), but the end result is spectacular nonetheless.
And even this particular build did not win any of the three awards of The No Show, we certainly would not mind seeing it and learning more about it at future, in-person shows.
