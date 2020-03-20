Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is a Golden New York Tribute from Poland

And as you might be able to tell, it's also a 9/11 monument with wheels. What started out as a 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is now covered with golden pieces of metal that required about 260 hours of C&C milling.
The wheels, for example, depict the Manhattan skyline and include the Empire State Building, 1 World Trade Center, Flatiron, Chrysler Building, old WTC towers. A cover has been designed for the exhaust pipes to make them look like the Chrysler Building and got plated in 24k gold.
The most moving piece has to be the front plw, shaped like the iconic ruins of the WTC with '9/11 Never Forget' written at the bottom. Baseball fans will be happy with the Yankees logo on the timing cover, while the fuel tank is supposedly made from brass and has the Brooklyn Bridge painted on top.
Poland's city is represented in the Revolutionary Act Monument, placed between the Manhattan buildings on the wheels, as well as the bridge shape of the seat which holds the rear fender with tension wires.
At this year's Daytona Bike Week, the builder won the Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show award, an award that's said to be among the oldest. GOC Harley-Davidson Rzeszow is the biggest HD dealer in Poland and Central-Eastern Europe together with Game Over Cycles (GOC), which is a custom motorcycle manufacturer owned by them.
The show runs today between 10 AM - 4 PM. The contest is located at 290 N Beach St Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Our New York-Rzeszów bike wins 1st place in the "Over 1000 cc Custom" category at the world famous Rat's Hole Custom Bike Show organized at the Daytona Bike Week 2020! The award was accepted by the current owners of the bike, Bobbi and Lucy.