Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is a Golden New York Tribute from Poland

However, none of that prepared us for the discovery of this bike, which even has a strange name, the "New York – Rzeszow Motorcycle." It's inspired by New York and the Polish city of Rzeszow, expressing the patriotism its owner has for the places he calls home.And as you might be able to tell, it's also a 9/11 monument with wheels. What started out as a 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is now covered with golden pieces of metal that required about 260 hours of C&C milling.The wheels, for example, depict the Manhattan skyline and include the Empire State Building, 1 World Trade Center, Flatiron, Chrysler Building, old WTC towers. A cover has been designed for the exhaust pipes to make them look like the Chrysler Building and got plated in 24k gold.The most moving piece has to be the front plw, shaped like the iconic ruins of the WTC with '9/11 Never Forget' written at the bottom. Baseball fans will be happy with the Yankees logo on the timing cover, while the fuel tank is supposedly made from brass and has the Brooklyn Bridge painted on top.Poland's city is represented in the Revolutionary Act Monument, placed between the Manhattan buildings on the wheels, as well as the bridge shape of the seat which holds the rear fender with tension wires.At this year's Daytona Bike Week, the builder won the Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show award, an award that's said to be among the oldest. GOC Harley-Davidson Rzeszow is the biggest HD dealer in Poland and Central-Eastern Europe together with Game Over Cycles (GOC), which is a custom motorcycle manufacturer owned by them.