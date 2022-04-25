Harley-Davidson Springer Bobber Blue Is How Retro-Styled Beauty Looks Like

The official design pitch for this former Harley-Davidson Softail Standard was that its builder wanted it to have a refreshed look. Although most of the time we humans understand by "refreshed" made to look new, or even futuristic, this time the build is trying to achieve that by going back in time, to an era when motorcycles had that particular cool appearance about them.
The project you’re now looking at has been put together by a Spanish crew going by the name Lord Drake Kustoms. It started life, as said, as a Softail Standard, but after being disassembled, was put back together to look all retro and cool.
Still using the original chassis and engine, the motorcycle was transformed into a Springer through several changes, including the installation of a special fork and two equally sized wheels, measuring 19 inches and wrapped in Firestone Champion Deluxe tires.
The element that stands out the most next to the vintage-feel wheels is the fuel tank, painted white and wearing blue, retro-looking letters that arrange themselves to form the name Harley-Davidson. We’re told this piece has been made entirely by hand by Lord Drake, so it’s unlikely you’ll find a similar one out there.
At the opposite end, and to complete the look of the two-wheeler, the tank is backed by a Biltwell spring seat. On one side, we get a custom 2-in-1 exhaust system, up top a Biltwell handlebar and a motogadget odometer, while closer to the ground the build was treated with new brake discs.
To polish the looks of this build, officially titled Springer Bobber Blue, Lord Drake wrapped it, ironically, in chrome and black, with the traces of blue visible mostly on the tank.
When it first showed this motorcycle back in late 2021, Lord Drake said it is the first of a limited run of 10 units that will be built. Prices were not announced, as probably each will be slightly different from the other, but if interested in such a machine, you could ask the relevant questions at this link.
Still using the original chassis and engine, the motorcycle was transformed into a Springer through several changes, including the installation of a special fork and two equally sized wheels, measuring 19 inches and wrapped in Firestone Champion Deluxe tires.
The element that stands out the most next to the vintage-feel wheels is the fuel tank, painted white and wearing blue, retro-looking letters that arrange themselves to form the name Harley-Davidson. We’re told this piece has been made entirely by hand by Lord Drake, so it’s unlikely you’ll find a similar one out there.
At the opposite end, and to complete the look of the two-wheeler, the tank is backed by a Biltwell spring seat. On one side, we get a custom 2-in-1 exhaust system, up top a Biltwell handlebar and a motogadget odometer, while closer to the ground the build was treated with new brake discs.
To polish the looks of this build, officially titled Springer Bobber Blue, Lord Drake wrapped it, ironically, in chrome and black, with the traces of blue visible mostly on the tank.
When it first showed this motorcycle back in late 2021, Lord Drake said it is the first of a limited run of 10 units that will be built. Prices were not announced, as probably each will be slightly different from the other, but if interested in such a machine, you could ask the relevant questions at this link.