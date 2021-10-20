Harley-Davidson Silent Alarm to Spawn One of the World’s First Lines of Custom LiveWires

It’s not that long since giant Harley-Davidson entered the world of electric motorcycles. The LiveWire model, the first in what is supposed to be a long line of Milwaukee two-wheelers powered by electricity, had its share of problems in the beginning and didn’t turn out to be the game-changer Harley envisioned it to be, but for better or worse, it’s here.
Even if it doesn’t have a classic engine in its frame, the LiveWire is poised to follow the same route all Harley bikes follow, eventually ending up in the hands of custom shops across the world.
Because the model is relatively fresh, it’s anybody’s guess how it’s going to behave in the hands of talented builders. The Silent Alarm we have here is but an indication of what we’re to expect.
Silent Alarm is the name a German shop called JVB Moto chose for their interpretation of the electrified bike. As per their own claims, the build was commissioned by Harley itself and was presented without great fanfare in the spring of this year.
Looking much more compact than what the American company is offering as stock, the Silent Alarm boasts a wealth of custom bits, including the tail section, the front fender, and new alloy wheels. There are risers in there, new grips, updated headlight, and a new rear shock for an improved stance.
The powertrain of the bike remains unchanged, meaning we’re getting the so-called Revelation electric motor good for 105 hp, and a battery pack that allows for about 146 miles (235 km) of range.
A stock LiveWire sells from just under $30,000, but we are not being told how much the extra bits on this custom add over that. We’ll probably know soon enough, as JVB is planning to make a habit of customizing these machines, effectively opening the doors to a new segment on the custom motorcycle market.
