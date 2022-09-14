Harley-Davidson Route 66 Is Way Too American to Have Been Made in the States

There are several things that as soon as they’re mentioned immediately scream “America.” Two of them are Harley-Davidson and Route 66, and they’re of direct interest to us today thanks to a motorcycle custom shop that’s located nowhere near American shores.
Nine Hills is how this crew is called, and they come all the way from Poland, in Europe. The shop is a big fan of the Milwaukee-made motorcycles, which it often modifies for whatever purpose. One time, they decided to take a 2013 Breakout, for instance, and turn it into something they now call Route 66.
You have to admit, few things scream America more than something called Harley-Davidson Route 66, and such a thing could not have been born anywhere but outside the country, in places where people can only dream of the American way of riding motorcycles, on vast stretches of road that run almost from coast to coast.
In the words of Nine Hills, when Harley and Route 66 are mixed together a sense of freedom follows, the perfect representation of a biker’s life.
As for the build itself, we’re told we’re faced with a “combination of pure drag form with a stylish look.” The Breakout now rocks new wheels, with the rear one supporting a 280 mm wide tire. Some body work, custom paint finish of the fuel tank and elsewhere (including a map of the U.S., check the gallery to find it), and a few other minor nips and tucks complete the look of the two-wheeler.
Mechanically, the bike was left pretty much stock, except for a new breathing apparatus for the engine, comprising a new air filter and a Vance & Hines exhaust.
The Harley-Davidson Route 66 is not a new build, having been put together a while back, but it’s still proudly displayed in the Nine Hills portfolio. There is no mention of how much it cost to put this one together.
You have to admit, few things scream America more than something called Harley-Davidson Route 66, and such a thing could not have been born anywhere but outside the country, in places where people can only dream of the American way of riding motorcycles, on vast stretches of road that run almost from coast to coast.
In the words of Nine Hills, when Harley and Route 66 are mixed together a sense of freedom follows, the perfect representation of a biker’s life.
As for the build itself, we’re told we’re faced with a “combination of pure drag form with a stylish look.” The Breakout now rocks new wheels, with the rear one supporting a 280 mm wide tire. Some body work, custom paint finish of the fuel tank and elsewhere (including a map of the U.S., check the gallery to find it), and a few other minor nips and tucks complete the look of the two-wheeler.
Mechanically, the bike was left pretty much stock, except for a new breathing apparatus for the engine, comprising a new air filter and a Vance & Hines exhaust.
The Harley-Davidson Route 66 is not a new build, having been put together a while back, but it’s still proudly displayed in the Nine Hills portfolio. There is no mention of how much it cost to put this one together.