Harley-Davidson Red Rush Is as Ornate as a Roman Soldier and Just as Impressive

A couple of thousands of years ago, most of Europe was under the domination of a force the likes of which the world had never seen before, a force called Rome. That would be the same place that is now the capital of Italy, but was a full-fledged empire back then.
Romans are known to us even today thanks to the many things they managed to achieve long before other nations even knew were possible. Romans built roads and aqueducts, utilizing concrete on a scale never before seen, were a highly organized society and, most importantly, forcibly spread their knowledge and influence all over Europe and even on neighboring continents.
This spreading of civilization would not have been possible without the help of the mighty Roman army. Highly organized and well armed, it managed to bring under Rome’s rule about 20 percent of that time’s world population.
The Roman army also had a soft spot for bling, so its soldiers went into battle not only well-armed, but very ornate, too. Because in that age red was the color of the Roman God of War, Mars, that’s what they mostly used for the main garments hidden under their armor, in combination with colorful edges, elaborate helmets, and massive shields. An impressive (and scary) sight, for sure.
The image of an ornate Roman soldier ready to wage war against savages is exactly what this custom Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST put into my head. And not only because of the color chosen for the main body parts. The front fairing with its small windscreen looks like a soldier’s helmet complete with crest, the fuel tank and side panels are the body armor, and the bags at the rear are the sheet metal guarding the soldier’s legs.
Thunderbike, call it Red Rush, for obvious reasons. It’s a Low Rider modified not only with the use of a paint job, but also with the fitting of no less than 25 custom parts to replace the stock ones.
Changes start on the ground, on which sit Metzeler Cruisetec tires that warp around custom wheels, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. Quite the difference, but perfect for making the bike appear as if it leans back as it accelerates down the road.
Aside for the obvious paint job, a series of other, smaller bits add style to the ride: the covers deployed where they were needed, with the most visible one on the clutch, or the LED lights fitted front and rear. Then, we’ve got things like the custom footrest or the aftermarket saddle wrapping up the visuals.
The engine of the Low Rider still appears to be the stock one, only enhanced by means of a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system in black, for proper contrast.
Unlike many of the Thunderbike rides we get to discuss here, the Red Rush is listed as for sale by the Germans. Pricing is however a bit of info reserved for the ones truly interested in getting it. What we can tell you is that the extra parts used on this build amount, alone, to almost $9,000.
This spreading of civilization would not have been possible without the help of the mighty Roman army. Highly organized and well armed, it managed to bring under Rome’s rule about 20 percent of that time’s world population.
The Roman army also had a soft spot for bling, so its soldiers went into battle not only well-armed, but very ornate, too. Because in that age red was the color of the Roman God of War, Mars, that’s what they mostly used for the main garments hidden under their armor, in combination with colorful edges, elaborate helmets, and massive shields. An impressive (and scary) sight, for sure.
The image of an ornate Roman soldier ready to wage war against savages is exactly what this custom Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST put into my head. And not only because of the color chosen for the main body parts. The front fairing with its small windscreen looks like a soldier’s helmet complete with crest, the fuel tank and side panels are the body armor, and the bags at the rear are the sheet metal guarding the soldier’s legs.
Thunderbike, call it Red Rush, for obvious reasons. It’s a Low Rider modified not only with the use of a paint job, but also with the fitting of no less than 25 custom parts to replace the stock ones.
Changes start on the ground, on which sit Metzeler Cruisetec tires that warp around custom wheels, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. Quite the difference, but perfect for making the bike appear as if it leans back as it accelerates down the road.
Aside for the obvious paint job, a series of other, smaller bits add style to the ride: the covers deployed where they were needed, with the most visible one on the clutch, or the LED lights fitted front and rear. Then, we’ve got things like the custom footrest or the aftermarket saddle wrapping up the visuals.
The engine of the Low Rider still appears to be the stock one, only enhanced by means of a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system in black, for proper contrast.
Unlike many of the Thunderbike rides we get to discuss here, the Red Rush is listed as for sale by the Germans. Pricing is however a bit of info reserved for the ones truly interested in getting it. What we can tell you is that the extra parts used on this build amount, alone, to almost $9,000.