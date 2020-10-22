Harley-Davidson Recalls 2020 LiveWire Motorcycles Over “Unexpected Shutdown”

4 Harley-Davidson Goes on the Offensive, Plans to Gain 1 Million Riders by 2027

It’s not incredibly uncommon for first-year models to experience unexpected issues when they’re out the factory gates and they hit the road. Harley-Davidson’s first all-electric motorcycle, LiveWire, is now one of those cases. 46 photos



All 2020 LiveWire motorcycles made over a period of time between September 23, 2019 and March 16, 2020 are subject to a recall, the NHTSA informs. These units have a software issue in the Onboard Charging (OBC) system that makes them “unexpectedly shut down and not restart,” without warning to the rider.“An unexpected loss of propulsion without the ability to restart may increase the risk of a crash,” thenotes in the recall report.In a statement to Fox Business , Harley-Davidson acknowledges the problem and confirms the recall, saying that the issue can be fixed with a software update, at no cost to the owner. The maker estimates some 1,012 bikes are included in the recall, though the issue is not apparent in all of them. Electrek reports that only some 1 percent of these bikes are affected by the unexpected shutdown issue, but given the potential risk of a crash, a complete recall is the most cautious way to go about it.“In the interest of customers' safety and satisfaction, Harley-Davidson announced a voluntary safety recall involving certain model year 2020 LiveWire motorcycles, which will require a software update,” a spokesperson tells the media outlet. “This update will be performed at no cost to customers.”“Customer notifications will begin on or about the week of Oct. 22. Customers with these motorcycles should contact an authorized Harley-Davidson LiveWire dealer to schedule an appointment to have updated software installed,” the spokesperson adds.LiveWire owners affected by the recall can also contact the NHTSA directly. The LiveWire is meant to usher in a new breed of motorcycles from the iconic Harley-Davidson but, despite solid reviews from both industry players and customers, it is yet to be the smashing hit it was intended to be. Not even the two years’ worth of free charging offered on purchase is enough to make riders make the switch, when it comes with a price point of $30,000.