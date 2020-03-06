UPDATE: Koenigsegg Gemera Picks Up Where the Bugatti 16C Galibier Left Off

Harley-Davidson Owners Still Dreaming About Android Auto Support

Google adds Android Auto support for new car brands and models every once in a while, but one high-profile name that the search giant seems to ignore is Harley-Davidson. 6 photos



Posted on Google’s



“According to Harley Davidson, they are waiting on Google to make Android Auto for their HUD Units. Currently compatible with Apple Car Play, they say,” one user who presumably reached out to Harley-Davidson on this topic explains.



It goes without saying that the lack of Android Auto support on Harley-Davidson has caused quite a frustration among those who purchased a motorcycle.



“When can we expect this Google?..... I have been loyal since android has been around. I really dislike Apple products and their UI. The sad thing is you have forced me to purchase a used iPhone just to interface with my bike. Please help us out and possibly give us an ETA,” one Harley-Davidson owner says.



Others say they’re not going to buy a Harley-Davidson just because official Android Auto support isn’t available.



Google not offering official support for Android Auto on Harley-Davidson doesn’t necessarily mean the installed HUDs can’t run the application. If the head unit does support Android Auto, users can technically run it by simply installing the stand-alone APK file on their smartphones.



