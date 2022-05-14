Harley-Davidson Olivares Was All About the Good Fight, Mystery a Big Part of It

We hear, now and then, about some special car or motorcycle projects coming to life with a single goal in mind: to help those in need. We say now and then because, most of the time, these projects only come under the spotlight internationally when they are the work of established shops, or some other big name of the industry.
But there are other crews out there just as eager to help, even if they are not as visible on the global stage. Crews like the Spanish from Lord Drake Kustoms, who in the fall of last year worked their magic on a Harley-Davidson XL 1200 with a noble cause in mind.
The custom machine, worth about 20,000 euros ($21,000), was created for an organization called Fundacion Olivares, dedicated to fighting childhood cancer, with the goal of being auctioned for the noble cause. The idea of the custom project was for the bike not to become a cafe racer or scrambler, but a machine with soul, magic, and heart, as Lord Drake says.
For that to happen, the colors of the foundation were chosen: white for the frame, fork, fenders and fuel tank, while the engine itself received a coating in candy red. The body was adorned with the foundation’s logo, and the number 558, representing how many families Olivares helped by 2021. An imprint of a child’s hand can be seen on the custom fuel tank used for the build.
And that’s pretty much all we know about the bike, with the shop behind it saying “we are not going to go into technical details of how it has been made or what parts it has.”
And we’re fine with that, as a little bit of mystery could be a good thing, especially when trying to sell something to support a cause.
