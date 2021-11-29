Harley-Davidson Midnight Soul Is Here to Prove a Point About Cheaper Custom Builds

Not every Harley-Davidson owner can afford to have their bike transformed into a completely different two-wheeler by the talented hands there seems to be no shortage of in this world. Generally speaking, the customization process, with all it entails, is an expensive one, even if at the end of the day one ends up with a motorcycle to remember.
But there are times when some people come out to prove the point you don’t have to spend a fortune to design the perfect (subjective) build. A build that lacks flashy paint and graphics, air suspension, or who knows what else, but still manages to stand out in a crowd.
The Midnight Soul, as the former Breakout we have here is called, is one such builds. It is one of the more recent projects to come out the door of German garage Thunderbike, and it’s a beauty in its simplicity.
Wrapped in unpretentious black, the Soul has been lowered by means of a special kit, and now sits on custom wheels, with the rear one at 260 mm wide, slightly larger than the stock one the motorcycle had on.
There are about 20 parts that have made it onto this build, most of them not extreme enough to be of the expensive kind. The costlier bits, because true, we have those too, are the in-house made fuel tank and the pulley brake kit.
The whole list of bit and pieces used for the Midnight Soul amount to 9,400 euros in European currency, which would be $10,600 at today’s exchange rates, give or take. Of course, that does not include the base motorcycle, the man-hours, and not even the Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust the bike was gifted with.
Then again, none of the many Thunderbike builds we’ve covered so far included those, but even so, almost all of them were much more expensive than the one we have here.
