Harley-Davidson Lynx Is Breakout Like You’ve Never Seen Before

Even if you’re a big fan of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles, you probably can’t help from feeling a bit tired from time to time of seeing pretty much the same modifications made over and over again by shops across the world. That’s why we feel what we have here today might be like a breath of fresh air.
Enter the Lynx, an older project of a custom garage called Bundnerbike, based in Switzerland. On the market for some time now, these guys have quite the impressive collection of custom Harleys, but the Lynx is undoubtedly the one that stands out the most so far.
The bike started life as a 2017 Breakout and, like many of its kind, eventually ended up on the workbench for a serious makeover. And Bundnerbike did just that, only instead of going for the dark shades we’re used to seeing on custom motorcycle projects such as this, it went the other way, and wrapped the two-wheeler in white.
Custom shops usually go for dark colors on their conversions because, well, white doesn’t look all that good on a motorcycle. Somehow, it does on this one, and with extraordinary effects on the onlooker.
Propped on 18-inch wire wheels front and rear (with the wires colored in a coppery-gold that perfectly contrasts the white of the bodywork), the motorcycle rocks an air suspensions system, a KessTech-supplied exhaust system as the only modification made to the 103 engine, and a conversion of the rear to include LED lights.
Visually, aside from the white and contrasting detailing used, the Lynx stands out thanks to the extended fuel tank, handlebar conversion, and leather saddle.
Bundnerbike does not say how much this transformation would cost a Breakout owner, but the Lynx is listed by the shop with the mention “we would be happy to advise you.”
