Harley-Davidson Grey-T Is Street Bob Reborn with High Handlebars

Busy covering all the other custom shops that presently try out their hand on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, we pushed one of our favorites aside for a while. It’s the Germans from Thunderbike we’re talking about, a team we’ve covered extensively over the past few years, but not so much recently.
The lack of our coverage did not translate into a stop of production over at Thunderbike though. These guys have kept busy, and rolled out a few more custom motorcycles over the past few months, always increasing their existing and already impressive portfolio.
Back in July, the crew came out with this thing here, a converted Street Bob that now wears the name Grey-T. It’s not a full rebuild, as we’re used to, but one that took advantage of existing modifications the customer had on.
The first thing one notices is that the Grey-T looks a bit shorter than the base motorcycle. That was achieved by deploying a wide and short rear end, centered around a short fender, a small signal tail light, and above all a 180 tire conversion.
A wealth of other custom bits and pieces went into the build, things like new and quite high handlebars that make it look like a horned animal, risers, a set of downward-facing mirrors, turn signals, and a short fender at the front.
The engine was pretty much left unchanged, with the garage saying the owner was pretty much satisfied from the get-go with Milwaukee-Eight sitting inside the frame, and only a new exhaust system was needed for better breathing and extra growl.
Now, unlike the usual way it does things, Thunderbike decided this time to give us a more detailed look at how the build process took place, instead of just advertising the finished product.
You can have a sense of what making the Grey-T involved both in the photo gallery and in the video attached below.
