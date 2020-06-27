Harley-Davidson Gold Digger Looks Like It Struck the Bling Vein

Gold has always been at the center of human dreams and activities. Gifted by humans with a lot more value than it’s probably worth, the material has been the reason for several mass migrations dating all way the back to the late 1600s. These gold rushes as their called still happen, and we’ve had a bunch of them this century as well, in places like Mongolia or the Amazon.
Valuable as it is, gold is seldom used to enhance the look of a vehicle. Given how much people value and like gold, one would have expected many more two-, three- or four-wheeled machines to be draped in it, or at least in colors meant to bring gold to mind.
(Luckily) that’s not the case, and with a few minor exceptions, like the custom Harley-Davidson Rocker in the gallery above, our eyes are generally shielded from such builds.
The bike we have here is the work of German custom shop Thunderbike. It’s one of their older projects, and luckily, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks during our Two-Wheeler Month coverage, they’ve moved on to better things.
Called Gold Digger, the build is the usual Thiunderbike moving display of custom parts for Harley bikes, only this time the color of choice for some of them was gold: the fuel tank, parts of the 96ci engine, the rear fender and the front one, and the headlight are painted in this color.
The custom bike in itself is as pleasing as the next one based on the Rocker C from 2009, but the level of bling achieved by the combination of gold and silver is almost nausea-inducing.
Luckily, this is just a one-off project, and we don’t remember seeing any other like it on the streets. That means that even if European customers generally go for the Thunderbike parts featured on the Rocker, they don’t really approve of the color.
Much like we do, truth be told.
(Luckily) that’s not the case, and with a few minor exceptions, like the custom Harley-Davidson Rocker in the gallery above, our eyes are generally shielded from such builds.
The bike we have here is the work of German custom shop Thunderbike. It’s one of their older projects, and luckily, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks during our Two-Wheeler Month coverage, they’ve moved on to better things.
Called Gold Digger, the build is the usual Thiunderbike moving display of custom parts for Harley bikes, only this time the color of choice for some of them was gold: the fuel tank, parts of the 96ci engine, the rear fender and the front one, and the headlight are painted in this color.
The custom bike in itself is as pleasing as the next one based on the Rocker C from 2009, but the level of bling achieved by the combination of gold and silver is almost nausea-inducing.
Luckily, this is just a one-off project, and we don’t remember seeing any other like it on the streets. That means that even if European customers generally go for the Thunderbike parts featured on the Rocker, they don’t really approve of the color.
Much like we do, truth be told.