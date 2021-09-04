Harley-Davidson Giotto X Is a Low Hunchback Packing American Muscle Power

Over the past few months, we’ve been traveling the world of Russian-made custom motorcycles, as part of our coverage of the projects made over the years by a garage called Box39. In the business of making custom wheels and then slapping them on unique Harley-Davidson-based builds, one thing became clear: these guys really have a soft spot for V-Rods.
So much so, in fact, that the shop spawned an incredible family of home-brewed American muscle bikes called Giotto, and already comprising (the garage is about a decade old) no less than 19 motorcycles.
The one you’re looking at now is the Giotto X, born about halfway between the first such conversion and the most recent one. It started out life as a 2014 V-Rod, and was transformed into this rather hunchback-looking design back in 2020.
As with all Box39 builds, this one too relies heavily on a set of incredibly sculpted wheels. In this case, we’re talking about pieces sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, the usual combination when it comes to the Russians, backed by a pneumatic suspension system.
The wheels have been paired with a body kit that wraps around the entire motorcycle, from the fuel tank all the way toward the rear fender. It is made of plastic, and not some other fancy material, but it’s blackness and soft lines get the job done in making the V-Rod stand out in the crowd.
We are not told anything about changes made to the thing’s engine, and as generally the powerplants remain unaltered in such builds, that’s probably the case here as well. We do see the engine was gifted with a brawnier exhaust system signed by Akrapovic.
As usual, Box39 does not say how much the Giotto X cost to put together.
