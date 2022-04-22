Harley-Davidson FXDR Is a Russian Bumblebee on Two Wheels

In the span of just a couple of months, Russia has fallen to the bottom of international appreciation and respect, on account of its violent actions in Ukraine. Companies have pulled out of the country, sanctions are being enforced, and everything that has a Russian connotation to it seems to immediately instill some negative feelings as soon as it surfaces.
Despite all of the above, one can’t but acknowledge talent when one sees it, and in our line of work, talent is aplenty over a Russian motorcycle garage Box39. Relatively young on this competitive market, dating back just a little over a decade, the shop established itself as a solid Harley-Davidson customizer and a maker of some insane motorcycle wheels.
Apparently having ignored the mounting tensions between the Russian and American governments, and following a relatively long and unexplained absence from the custom motorcycle scene, Box39 came back this year with not one, but four new builds already, all based on two-wheeled machines made in Milwaukee.
We’ve already talked at the beginning of the month about the Giotto Australia, the first of the four new builds, and now it’s time for the second, a black and yellow FXDR that makes us feel we’re looking at a two-wheeled Bumblebee with a Russian twist.
The bike was born in its stock form in 2018 and crossed the shop’s door to receive the makeover. It now presents itself with new, home-brewed and insane-looking wheels, sized 21 inches front and 18 inches rear, held in place by the stock suspension system and a fork extension.
Over the stock machine, a custom body kit was slapped, bringing new shapes and dimensions to the front end, fuel tank, and rear fender, parts that, coincidentally or not, are the ones draped in that beautiful golden yellow. No major mechanical modifications, apart from the fitting of a new exhaust system, seem to have been made.
The cost of the Box39 build is not known.
