Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Is the Black Paasha of Custom Builds

Asked where Harley-Davidson motorcycles are made, most people on this planet would almost certainly answer America. But the Milwaukee-based giant has production facilities on four continents, including in India, where the name is kept in high regard by the locals.
We’re used to seeing a lot of custom builds coming from what is generically described as the West. But the Indian subcontinent is very lucrative for the brand, so it built a factory there in 2009, and it makes 11 models on six platforms, pretty much the same it sells elsewhere in the world: Sportster, Dyna, Softail, V-Rod, Touring and Street.
Because Asian Indians love motorcycles, there are of course a great deal of custom garages in the business of customizing them. You don’t hear that much about them because their products very rarely go outside the borders of the country. Although at times they should.
One of the many such garages is called Rajputana. We’ve talked about some of their projects in the past, the most recent being the Street 750 the group made back in 2014. But there are newer motorcycles in their portfolio as well.
One of them is called Paasha. Originally a Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, it got modified into the all-black specter with fat tires you can see in the gallery above.
The garage does not mention any of the changes made to the motorcycle, so we’re left guessing on whether mechanical tweaks were made. But the visual ones are more than visible, and we’re not only talking about the black paint and on the front fork or the reworked exhaust.
From the street-friendly appearance it has in stock form, the 48, as the bike is sometime called there, turned into a rugged monster with somewhat of a vintage air to it.
Rajputana says it needs between six and eight months to come up with such a conversion, which is quite a lot by today and other garage’s standards. We are not being told how much the transformation cost, but if interested you could request a quote and more details by hitting this link.
