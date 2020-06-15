Harley-Davidson Fat Chicken Brings Foghorn Leghorn Fun to the Fat Boy

Fat Boys have been around in Harley’s inventory for three decades now, and are among the favorite bikes of the custom industry, used as the basis for various projects. We rarely get to seem them though adorned by cartoon characters.
The Fat Boy in the gallery above is the work of German custom shop Thunderbike. Less extremely modified than we are used to seeing from this shop, it is unique in the way that unlike most other projects Thunderbike is involved in, this one is cartoon-related.
More precisely, it was built to put “the bad boy style into perspective in a nice way with the comic cock.” That “comic cock” is Looney Tunes’ Foghorn Leghorn character, who is sitting on the side of the fuel tank, captured inside lettering spelling out the word Harley-Davidson.
The addition of Foghorn Leghorn is of course not the only modification made to the Fat Boy. The front and rear fenders have been changed as well and a pulley brake system was fitted to shorten the rear end and allow a clear view at the wheel. As pretty much all Thunderbike builds, this one too rides on an air suspension.
The bike includes some of the usual custom parts the Germans have in their inventory for Harley motorcycles, ranging from not so important ones like the side mount license plate brackets to something more functional, like the Dr.Jekill and Mr.Hyde system.
We are not being told how much the entire package for this Fat Boy cost, cartoon cock included. Like all other bikes of its kind, this too is a one-off, a way for the German shop to show what it can do given the right motorcycle.
You can see the Fat Chicken in detail in the gallery above. The full list of modifications made to the fat boy can be found at this link.
