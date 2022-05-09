Harley-Davidson Famous Bob Is the Custom Softail You Knew Nothing About

Like it or not, the Fat Bob is as famous in the world of factory Harley-Davidsons as any other two-wheeled contraption imagined over in Milwaukee and sold globally. Why, there are even some custom ones that are famous around the world, but despite the pretentious name, the one we have here is not among them.
You’re looking at a Fat Bob that shed its stock appearance and put on some clothes designed over in Germany by a custom shop called Bundnerbike. For reasons that are not exactly explained, the modified motorcycle got renamed Famous Bob.
Sporting “unique and one-off freedom of design,” but at the same time retaining the overall look that made the original Fat Bob such an enticing proposition over the years, the custom presents itself to the world with the usual complement of modifications.
Wearing all-black overalls, offset by gold elements carefully placed here and there, the Fat Bob was propped on 18-inch wheels front and rear, with the rear one however being a lot wider than at the front, at 300 mm.
Both wheels sit under new fenders, with the rear one aided by a swingarm and an air suspension system. To one side, a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system can be seen in its full glory, while a re-made fuel tank proudly sits on top of the frame.
Despite the changes made, the shop claims this bike “is still a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob,” but one showing “overwhelming performance and great handling.” While we can understand how handling might have changed thanks to the modifications made, we’re not told anything about any new hardware being fitted on the stock powerplant of the motorcycle.
As usual when it comes to European-made custom Harleys, we are not being informed on how much the (not so) Famous Bob cost to put together.
