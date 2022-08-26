Harley-Davidson Euro-Bounds Has This Weird Name, Looks Oddly Out of Place in Gulf Livery

If you’ve been watching our coverage of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles these past few years, then you’re familiar with the name Bad Land. It’s a Japanese custom shop with hundreds of projects already completed, every single one of them worth a close look.
And we’ve done exactly that, as we’re now hosting stories on about 60 of the Harleys Bad Land customized over the years. And we've noticed there’s one major thing these bikes all have in common: almost all of them are black, a color that has become a sort of signature of this particular Japanese shop.
Not the 2004 Deuce we have here, though, which comes in the shades and color arrangement of the famous Gulf livery we usually get to see on racing-relevant cars. It doesn’t look bad at all on the two-wheeler, only it’s such a departure from Bad Land’s usual way of doing things it kind of looks out of place.
Another weird thing about this one is the choice of name, post-conversion. Bad Land went for Euro-Bonds, which is both confusing and unnatural for a shop that gave birth to things like the Shishigaya or Akira.
Other than that, the Deuce was modified in the usual Bad Land style. The bike rides on Rick's Motorcycles wheels, sized 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. The front fork is AS Industries, and braking hardware is supplied by Brembo.
Bad Land itself contributed a wealth of custom-made parts, including the front fender and handlebar. The fuel tank is no longer the original one either, Performance Machines supplied the controls, and there’s a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system slapped onto one side.
The Euro-Bounds was first shown back in 2015, and its current whereabouts are unknown. And so is its conversion price tag.
Not the 2004 Deuce we have here, though, which comes in the shades and color arrangement of the famous Gulf livery we usually get to see on racing-relevant cars. It doesn’t look bad at all on the two-wheeler, only it’s such a departure from Bad Land’s usual way of doing things it kind of looks out of place.
Another weird thing about this one is the choice of name, post-conversion. Bad Land went for Euro-Bonds, which is both confusing and unnatural for a shop that gave birth to things like the Shishigaya or Akira.
Other than that, the Deuce was modified in the usual Bad Land style. The bike rides on Rick's Motorcycles wheels, sized 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. The front fork is AS Industries, and braking hardware is supplied by Brembo.
Bad Land itself contributed a wealth of custom-made parts, including the front fender and handlebar. The fuel tank is no longer the original one either, Performance Machines supplied the controls, and there’s a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system slapped onto one side.
The Euro-Bounds was first shown back in 2015, and its current whereabouts are unknown. And so is its conversion price tag.