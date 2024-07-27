Harley-Davidson El Consejero Is a Low-Slung Chicano on Properly Oversized Wheels

If you visited our website on Saturday, July 27, you might have come across a modified Harley-Davidson Heritage bike that looked perfectly... classic. It is a simple and effective conversion of a Softail motorcycle that couldn't be more different than the one we have here.
Just like that ride, the eccentric one we have here is also a Heritage Classic at its core, from the FLHCS breed. Only it looks so painfully different that you'd have a pretty hard time identifying it as one.
Responsible for the insane transformation is a German shop with three decades of experience in customizing Harley-Davidsons. It's called Thunderbike, and because of the intense work it does, it is constantly featured here on autoevolution.
Thunderbike is a maker of all sorts of motorcycles, ranging from the Heritage-based Shiny Star I mentioned in the first paragraph to race-ready (at least visually) bikes based on the Breakout and other Harley platforms. But the crew has a real soft spot for a type of custom called Chicano, and every now and then these guys treat us to such impressive projects.
Chicano is a term used to describe bikes modified in a certain way. Although it technically stands for the group of Mexican-American people who embrace their ancestry, the term in such a fashion translates into two-wheelers made to look apart thanks to the most flamboyant parts the industry has to offer.
That means large body elements, more specifically the two fenders, fishtail exhaust tips installed at the end of straight pipes, and positively massive wheels, especially the one at the front. To top it all off, Chicanos usually come in very in-your-face paint jobs with vivid colors and intricate detailing, pulled over a body that can be made to sit very close to the ground thanks to a modified suspension system.
The two-wheeler in this form is called El Consejero, which is the Spanish word for The Counselor. We have no details on why this name was chosen, but you do have to admit it, too, fits the build like a glove.
The first thing that stands out on this machine are its body parts. They are all (fenders, side covers, fuel tank, headlight cover) draped in one of the most appealing shades of blue I've ever seen on a motorcycle, embellished with what looks like airbrushed patches of darkness.
The fenders speak the usual Chicano story. They are made from fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) and are large enough to shield the massive wheels from rain and the rider from dirt and mud.
Speaking of wheels, whereas the one at the rear comes in at just 18 inches, the one at the front is simply gargantuan, standing at 23 inches in diameter. Both of them are made in-house by Thunderbike and part of a series called Digger. They are expensive pieces of hardware – the front wheel alone is priced at $2,300.
Like on all builds in this style, the handlebars of the bike, from a series called El Toxico, sit quite high on old-school risers, towering above a triple tree with an extra six degrees of rake. The hydraulic clutch line is hidden in the handlebars.
The stance of the Heritage was modified with the fitting of an air ride suspension system front and rear, giving the two-wheeler a very low-slung appearance. Thanks to the suspension, the bike can be lowered for visual impact when stationary, and raised for riding purposes while on the move.
Thunderbike says the only thing that was left unchanged from the original Heritage are the running boards, but that's not exactly accurate. The engine sitting in the frame is the stock Heritage one, meaning the 114ci powerplant that, in its original form, pumps out 94 hp and 119 ft-lb of torque.
The engine does breathe out through a modified exhaust system with the mandatory fishtail tips, but it's unclear if it has any effect on the engine's performance numbers.
In the normal, unassuming guise Harley-Davidson is selling the Heritage for prices that start at $22,499. If you choose to go for a conversion in the style of the Shiny Star, the extra cost in parts is of only $4,300.
The Chicano conversion, on the other hand, will set you back a lot more. The Harley-Davidson El Consejero, for instance, costs the base bike plus an extra $13,000 in parts. And don't even get me started on the cost of the man hours and the extraordinary paint that covers its body.
All of the above are traits of the bike we have here as well. The Heritage was tampered with to such a degree that it is unrecognizable. Not that it matters all that much what the bike used to be before this.
At the opposite end, Thunderbike installed a swingarm conversion and a custom pulley. The license plate holder was moved to one side, and the disc brake is barely visible.
