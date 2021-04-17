Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide 90th Anniversary Was Never Used, Shines as New

There have been many times in the history of Harley-Davidson when it seemed a rebound from the edge of whatever abyss the management led it to was nearly impossible. Yet somehow the Milwaukee company managed to stay afloat, and most of the time come back with a vengeance.
Knowing its existence has been threatened so many times, Harley is not one to shy away from celebrations. Back in 1993 for instance, when the brand was celebrating its 90th anniversary, a lot of special products were launched onto the market. Including a special variant of the Dyna Wide Glide called exactly that, 90th Anniversary Edition.
Like most of the other bikes in this special Harley range, the Dyna came with several unique appointments, and special color schemes.
The one you’re looking at now is part of that celebratory run. It comes with a gray and silver bodywork (the original anniversary one), a special logo on the tank and on the back of the two-up seat, and a plaque attesting the number of the bike (1,535) in the production queue and the year it was made.
The 1,340cc Evolution engine was meant to spin the spoked wheels (sized 21 inches at the front and 16 inches at the rear), but for some reason it didn’t get to do it all that much, and the bike is largely unused. The odometer on the two-wheeler shows just 5 miles (8 km) of riding, making it practically brand new.
The story of this particular bike is not known, but most likely it spent it’s life in collector’s hands. It is presently part of the George Schott collection, but we found it listed as for sale during the Mecum motorcycle auction in Las Vegas at the end of the month. No estimate as to how much it is expected to get is made.
