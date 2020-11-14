Harley-Davidson Candy Red Is Today’s Cheap Sweet Treat

There are so many customized Harley-Davidson bikes out there that is literally impossible for anyone to name all the colors, tattoos or paints used for all of them. But there are a few hues that are not all that common on Harley bikes, and red (with all its variations) is one of them.
Last weekend we talked about the Harley-Davidson Lady, a Street Bob converted by German custom shop Thunderbike. Because of the lack of any indication otherwise, we assumed the name of the bike was chosen because of the color deployed on the tank and fenders, a crimson-like affair. As it seems, the Lady is not the only Harley turned red by Thunderbike.
As one of the most active Harley shops in the world – and probably the most active in Europe – Thunderbike has an entire fleet of customized Street Bobs in its portfolio. Somewhat similar to the Lady is the Candy Red we are here to see today.
Presenting itself as a somewhat more classic approach than the Lady, Candy Red sports a bunch of changes meant to make it special.
We are not told if the shop made any mechanical modifications to the stock Street Bob used – they usually go light when it comes to such alterations – so we’re only left with admiring the visual ones.
The red of the bike’s body is offset by the whitewall tires, and the chromed elements like the exhaust system. There are new fenders installed, as is a new saddle, LED signals, special covers (for the ignition and forks), and even a grip set.
Thunderbike generally does not say how much its builds cost to make, and this is no exception. We did some math, though, and we can tell you this rather simple, yet effective conversion is worth around 2,000 euros ($2,300 at today’s exchange rates).
