Harley-Davidson Camouflage Is Still a Very In-Your-Face Street Glide

Harley-Davidson’s Street Glide is not exactly the most inconspicuous two-wheeled presence out there. Massive because of the nature of its job, and imposing because, well, it’s a Harley, the Grand American Touring machine would need some very special circumstances to pass by unnoticed.
On the list of such special circumstances (like, say, the presence of something truly extraordinary next to it) a custom job and a fancy paint are not. If anything, adding body parts and wrapping the entire thing into a special hue named Camouflage has the exact opposite effect, which would be to make the beast even more visible.
The bike you’re looking at is the result of work performed by a German crew called Cult-Werk, whose work we’ve featured here on autoevolution before. This one is at the time of writing listed for sale on European specialized website Mobile, going for 10 euros short of 50,000, which translates into about $53,300.
For that money, the buyer gets a brand new Street Glide bike, rocking a 90 hp engine in its frame and running a manual transmission. That would be the stock setup, but, as said, this is no longer a stock ride in other ways.
Cult-Werk itself made and fitted most of these parts, including the cover that went here and there, the LED indicator set, leather seat, handlebars, and air filters. The bike then got a KessTech exhaust system to go with the powerplant, and a tail conversion to match the new hardware.
The whole build was wrapped in that special paint we mentioned, airbrushed in place and leaving room for the Harley-Davidson lettering on the tank and on the bags.
What the shop did not, but is willing to, provided you agree to pay an extra 2,000 euros ($2,100) for the front and just as much for the rear, is add an air suspension.
All in all, you’re looking at a close to $60k motorcycle, but if that seems a bit too much, learn that Cult-Werk does accept older Harleys as trade-ins.
