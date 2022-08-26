autoevolution
Harley-Davidson Breakout Is a Few Shades Away From Stock, Yet So Different

26 Aug 2022, 21:16 UTC ·
We are often amazed here at autoevolution at how custom motorcycle shops can breathe an entirely new life into stock two-wheelers with incredible ease, and how the skillful use of something as simple as paint can forever alter their looks and turn them into new beasts altogether.
That’s the same feeling we got when looking at what this 2017 Harley-Davidson Breakout used to be, and what it is now, after going through a customization process. If you check out the video attached below, you might be surprised at how just some apparently minor tweaks can make all the difference in the world when it comes to these things.

The motorcycle in its current form is the work of a French garage called Melk and was shown for the first time back in 2018. It’s still listed (the conversion, perhaps) on their website as available for order, but no price is made public for the product.

First and foremost a paint shop, Melk used a combination of four shades for this build. They call them Vivid Black (on the upper fork tube and front wheel axle, for instance), Gold (visible on the fuel tank), and Dark Gold, all of them in satin form. Most of the bike’s body is wrapped in gloss black, spread everywhere, from the background of the LED lights up front to the license plate at the back.

There are some changes that go beyond paint on this build, of course, and they’re most visible at the front and rear. The Breakout also got an engine mapping for better performance (no figures are given), a Bassani exhaust system in ceramic black, and a Performance Machine air filter.

Bike number 4 in Melk’s portfolio, the modified Breakout rides on an adjustable lowering kit, and makes use of a factory-made cruise control kit.



