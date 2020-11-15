Harley-Davidson Black Money Machine Is All About the Massive, $2,300 Front Wheel

The original stripped-down hot rod bagger. This is how Harley-Davidson describes the Street Glide, and they couldn’t be more right: after all, only a hot rod and a stripped-down machine would invite such an avalanche of custom projects.
Perhaps just as popular with custom shops as other bikes from the Harley portfolio, the Street Glide does have its share of impressive representatives in this segment. And the one we are here to see today certainly is at the top of the list.
Handled some years ago by a German custom shop called Thunderbike (possibly Europe’s most active garage of its kind), the Street Glide was renamed Black Money Machine. We’re not exactly sure why this name was chosen, as it certainly can’t earn money for its owner. Maybe it’s because of the very steep price of a handful of modifications?
There are just four major pieces of hardware added to the bike: the front wheel, the fork kit, the bagger kit, and the front fender. All four cost around 5,700 euros ($6,700), of which $2,300 were spent on the front wheel alone. Called Daytona, the hardware is 26-inches across, and for this project a black anodized version was chosen.
According to Thunderbike, the bagger kit was specifically made to fit with the wheel, but at the same time allows the rider’s position to remain virtually unchanged. As for the fender, it too was chosen to fit the massive wheel, and it covers about half of its diameter.
Other than that, Thunderbike states, “no changes to the vehicle are necessary,” and the rest of the bike can be kept stock. Which doesn’t mean it should be.
The Black Money Machine is one of Thunderbike’s older projects, and that means we have no idea what happened to it since it was completed.
