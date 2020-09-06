Harley-Davidson Bikes Get Exclusive Billet Aluminum Parts from Rizoma

Harley-Davidson is not exactly riding the high wave at the moment. Still plagued by corporate-level issues, the bike maker struggles to come up with new models that should turn the fortunes around.
Bronx, Pan America, and an yet mysterious muscle bike are only three of the bikes Harley plans to launch into battle as soon as 2021, hoping to regain that which it has lost in recent years. Until then though, something has to be done when it comes to the existing range as well.
The Milwaukee bike maker already announced the introduction of the 131 crate engine for certain two-wheelers in its portfolio, and this past week went for a more visual approach by announcing a partnership with Italian motorcycle parts company Rizoma.
In what Harley calls “the first co-branded collection of its kind designed exclusively for H-D® motorcycle riders,” a rather very short list of billet aluminum parts and accessories will be made available for riders of “a broad range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles” who wish to make their machine look apart.
The list starts with 1.44 inches in diameter hand grips, continues with rider and passenger footpegs, and goes up front for specially designed mirrors with a broader view for the rider. The LiveWire, the electric motorcycle that will soon be seen in action on Apple TV+ when the Long Way Up show hits the web on September 18, was not left out, and receives a solo custom element in the form of a charge door.
“Precision craftsmanship and unmistakable style define this collaborative collection from Harley-Davidson and Rizoma. Lasered H-D and Rizoma logos on a subdued black on black finish display minimal branding that lets the machined texture and performance aesthetic take the lead,” Harley says in a statement.
“This sleek collection of billet aluminum accessories is the first co-branded collection of its kind designed exclusively for H-D motorcycle riders.”
Pricing for these new exclusive parts was not announced. You can learn more about them and the bikes they fit by following this link.
