Hardkorr Xplorer 2.0 "Shorty" Is a Versatile Micro-Camper That Can Fit in Any Garage

Compact camper trailers are the biggest trend in outdoor living at the moment. Sure, big and luxurious RVs are still popular among folks who love glamping and don't want to leave behind the comforts of home when they're traveling, but an increasing number of outdoor enthusiasts prefer adopting a minimalist approach when choosing their camping rigs. As a result, demand for small units only continues to grow and manufacturers are changing and adapting their offerings to better meet customers' needs.
Hardkorr Campers is one of those teams that take into account customer feedback and are constantly tailoring their products to deliver "perfect" campers for outdoor exploration. The Australian company's latest offering is the HKC Xplorer 2.0 "Shorty" Adventurer, the follow-up to the successful HKC Xplorer camper trailer launched early last year.
The original Xplorer was a pretty awesome off-road micro-camper as it was, equipped with everything you needed to live practically on the road, but the company decided to make it even more compact in order to make it easy to store in a standard suburban garage. To be more precise, the Xplorer 2.0 "Shorty" is lower than its predecessor, measuring up at just 1980 mm (6.5 feet) high. This is comfortably below the 2100mm (6.9 feet) height of the average Australian garage door and makes it possible for campers to quickly unpack after an outdoor adventure and conveniently store their towable within the comfort of their own home.
However, make no mistake about it, the new version might be smaller in size and this might mean less overall cargo volume, but it makes no compromise on comfort or functionality. The Shorty is still a reliable camper that can be towed behind a regular car or a small SUV and can take you anywhere you desire. Featuring a lightweight aluminum body, the trailer is built on a hot-dip galvanized steel chassis and measures 4,1 meters (13.5 feet) in length and 1,98 meters (6.5 feet) in total width.
In terms of design, the new version takes all the best features from the original Xplorer, offering a dependable base camp regardless of the destination you choose for your adventures. The canopy-style trailer comes with a full off-grid kitchen setup, a generous queen-size rooftop tent that serves as the bedroom, plenty of storage space, a massive 270° free-standing awning, a shower tent, and plenty of storage space (3,450L).
According to the manufacturer, the Xplorer 2.0 is designed to make camping easy even for the inexperienced ones. It can be completely set up in a few minutes and allows campers to live out of it for weeks or months on end.
Under one of the left side hatches, you will also find the command center, which allows you to monitor and control the electrical system.
On the right side, there are similar dual hatches dedicated to general storage and amenities like electrical components. The drop-down tent for the outdoor shower is also located on this part of the camper. An instant water heater and two freshwater tanks located below the trailer feed both the shower and the kitchen sink.
On the exterior, you'll also find storage areas for camping tables and chairs, as well as space for a 9-kg gas bottle, two 15-liter jerry cans, and an extra pair of 20-liter jerries.
As for the electrical system that allows you to run all your gear and appliances, it comes standard with dual 100-Ah AGM batteries, a 40-A DC-to-DC charger, and a solar hookup.
Given that the new Xplorer 2.0 "Shorty" Adventurer comes with a similar spec sheet to the original Xplorer trailer, Hardkorr Campers offers it for the same AU$35,990, which is approximately US$23,400. For now, Hardkorr's camper trailers are only available to Australian overlanders, but the company has plans to enter the US market in the near future.
Moreover, it's perfectly capable of handling any kind of terrain. It rides on 16" alloy wheels wrapped in 265/75 R16 mud-terrain tires, has 50 cm (nearly 20 feet) of ground clearance, and boasts a heavy-duty independent suspension with dual big-bore gas shocks and heavy-duty wheel bearings. With a dry weight of 1,300 kg (2,866 pounds) and an ATM weight of 2,200 kg (4,850 pounds), it can manage a maximum payload of 900 kg (1,984 pounds).
The kitchen is on the left side, right under the 270-degree awning. Here, two large hatches hide a large pantry and several slide-outs that offer a large meal prep area, a Dometic two-burner stove, and a pop-out kitchen sink. One of the slide-outs is meant to hold a 96L fridge/freezer, while a secondary pull-out prep bench is located just opposite the cooking space. The pantry area is configured with various shelves and cubbies so you can keep all your cookware and dry food well organized and within easy reach.
Just like with the original Xplorer, for the sleeping arrangements, there is a dual-lift rooftop tent with a queen-size mattress and plenty of head and elbow room inside, integrated LED lighting, and USB ports. And the best thing about it is that it can be accessed via a staircase with a handrail instead of a ladder. The designers even integrated a deployable fabric tropical roof over the entryway to offer additional protection from the elements on your way up to the tent storage or bed.
