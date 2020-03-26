Hardcore Hyundai Kona N Is Happening, Will Pack Powerful 2.0-Liter Turbo

Korean automakers have been toying with the idea of a performance crossover for many years. We've lost count of all the Kia Soul concepts, for example. However, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N is very real, as proven by these early spyshots from the Nurburgring.
The normal Kona was born to go fast. While most subcompact SUVs duck at the sight of a corner, Hyundai's rugged rascal has a low, wide stance, sporty suspension and the steering of a hot hatch imitator. Its fully-electric version is also quite popular, plus the Kona is one of the few cars in this class that's available with AWD, priced at an affordable $1,400.
However, the Kona lets you down a little in the power department. Lower trim levels have a naturally aspirated 2-liter with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. Higher up the range, you'll find a 1.6-liter turbo with 175 hp and available 7-speed DCT.
Nearly all reports state that the Kona N will offer a 2-liter turbo, hopefully with the same power output as the Veloster N. It doesn't need to have AWD, but we've always wanted a Crosstrek with the WRX engine and Subaru doesn't make one.
By the way, this prototype testing at the Nurburgring doesn't have AWD. But it does boast bigger wheels, upgraded brakes, a body kit, stiffer suspension and a similar wing to the one on the Veloster N. Also, the two exhaust pipes are big enough to fit a can of Coke.
At this moment, we don't know if Hyundai plans to sell this car in America. But they'd be dummies not to try, as the shape of the body is the main thing holding the Veloster N back from taking over the segment. And hopefully, Korean engineers can prepare a DSG-rivalling twin-clutch gearbox for those not into using their left foot.
