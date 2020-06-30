Hardcore Honda Civic Type R Limited to Pace WTCR Races

Holding a bunch of high-performance cars in check is not an easy task, even when they are moving around the track at reduced speed. Consider it something related to respect, and this is why we don’t get Priuses pacing races.
The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) is the highest class of competition for touring cars, and that means we get to see on the circuit machines like the Hyundai i30 N TCR, Audi RS 3 LMS TCR, or more recently the Lynk & Co 03 TCR. So you need something from about the same level of performance to pace them. And in this case, that something is called Honda Civic Type R Limited.
The Japanese machine will become the official safety car of the WTCR for the 2020 season. We’re talking about a car that first got its time under the spotlight at the JAS Motorsport headquarters in Milan, Italy, in january and is one of the two special versions of the Type R to join the range for 2020.
For the track duties it is expected to perform, the car will wear a Sunlight Yellow livery, which by coincidence or not is the same Honda will be using on the commercially available variant. It rides on 20-inch forged BBS alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup-2 tires, comes with 2-piece floating brake discs, and a stripped-down interior that helped shave 47 kg (104 pounds) off the weight of the GT Type R.
Under the hood, the pace car packs the stock 2.0-liter VTEC turbo engine that develops 320 ps and 400 Nm of torque, allowing for an acceleration time of 5.7 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph).
The Honda Civic Type R Limited will be seen on the tracks of the six rounds of the championship this year. Alongside it will be four Honda Civic Type R TCR that will be competing for the win.
