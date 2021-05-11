Hans Zimmer Works His Magic on the Drive Sounds for the Electric BMW M Models

BMW announced on May 11th that well-known movie score composer Hans Zimmer would partner with Renzo Vitale, the creative director of sound at the BMW Group. Together, they will produce a distinctive driving sound that customers will soon be able to experience in a version developed specifically for electric M models.
Zimmer has worked his magic on soundtracks from The Lion King, Gladiator, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Interstellar, and many more. What you might not know is that he also composed driving sounds for the German brand as well.
In 2019, he composed the sound of the BMW Vision M NEXT concept car, and last year he created the notes for the i4. Thus this collaboration with the brand does not come as a surprise. The most recent addition to Zimmer's portfolio includes drive sounds for the iX and i4, as well as a unique sound for the i4 M-specification model.
This entire process of creating artificial car sounds to enhance EVs' sound took the brand name of BMW IconicSounds Electric. Its ultimate goal is to transform the feeling of an explosion into sound, adding acoustic feedback every time the accelerator is pushed.
The sound experience aims to match every mode in which the driver chooses to drive. For the i4 model, the acoustic background deepens as soon as the accelerator is pushed in COMFORT mode. The car's aural range, on the other hand, is more prominent and powerful in SPORT mode since the drive system processes are registered, and acceleration, load changes, and recovery are given a proper background note. As expected, the acoustic feedback is removed in ECO PRO mode, highlighting the driver's decision to drive ultra-efficiently.
The drive sound of the i4 has some extra power in the version designed specifically for electrified BMW M models. Furthermore, the distinction between COMFORT and SPORT modes is particularly clear.
Generally, the system displays a less harmonious but more engaging and technical sonic profile. In addition, the acceleration sparks a rich intensification of the soundtrack's development, thus reflecting the car's performance character. The new drive sounds created in partnership with Hans Zimmer are expected to appear in the BMW i4 and BMW iX next year.
