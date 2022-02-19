Handmade Countach LP5000 S Replica, the Mythical “Basement Lambo,” Emerges for Sale

Few other replica cars, let alone replica Lamborghinis, inspire the kind of awe and respect as the mythical yet still-very-much-real “Basement Lambo.” For those matching the awe and respect with a sizable budget, that same Lambo replica is back on the market.
Earlier this month, Miami, Florida-based dealer Ron Susser listed the “Basement Lambo” on eBay. This was the second time the car showed up for sale on the site and, as of February 18, the second time it failed to sell here. The bidding stopped at $100,100 and reserve was not met: reports online claim that it was set at $175,000, so it looks like the dealer is stuck with this extraordinary one-off unless they find a buyer elsewhere.
The “Basement Lambo” is a very convincing, Euro-spec 1982 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 S, built entirely by hand by Wisconsin engineer Ken Imhoff. The vehicle’s story is almost as fascinating as the car itself, which has often been described as a gorgeous and very close tribute of the original Raging Bull.
Imhoff built it entirely in his home basement, hence the name. He worked on it for 17 full years, mostly after dinner and in whatever spare time he got from work and family, and completed it in 2008. To bring it out of the basement, Imhoff had to call in a backhoe to demolish one of the walls of the house.
Imhoff would hold on to the car for a few years more, after listing it and failure to sell. In 2014, while under treatment for Stage 4 cancer, he was using it to reach out to “more guys” to spread the word of God, by showing how this passion project that had taken such a toll on his family life and finances was also the ultimate symbol of determination.
The “Basement Lambo” is also an example of ultimate skill, as the video below will undoubtedly show. With a hand-formed aluminum body on an all-tube space frame, it features plenty of authentic Lamborghini parts, including windshield, taillights, parking lights, and original badging. Power comes from a Ford Cleveland Boss 351 engine that produces 514 hp at 6,400 RPM. Original style telephone dial wheels are shod in authentic Pirelli tires, with Wilwood 4-piston calipers and 12x1.25-inch rotors providing stopping power.
Other features include Pantera shifter and linkage, handmade exhaust and racing mufflers, and Wilwood racing pedals, master cylinders, and clutch. The replica is listed with a 2,700-pound (1,225-kg) untested weight and just 70 miles (112 km) on the odometer since completion, having never been registered or titled.
As noted above, despite the fact that this is, without a doubt, a most awesome project car with a story to match its legendary status, it failed to meet reserve. On the bright side, this means more time to save up for it.
