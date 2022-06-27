Handcrafted Delia Tiny House Has an Elevator Bed and Stained Glass Windows and Doors

Guided by the classic saying “it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey”, this couple has embarked on a lifetime of nomadic traveling onboard their adorable and artistic-looking tiny house on wheels, which they handcrafted themselves from scratch, using mostly reclaimed materials.
Their names are Jennifer and David and they describe themselves as empty-nesters who've finally succeeded in achieving their dream of living the nomadic, adventurous, and unencumbered lifestyle. He worked for years as a pastry chef, until he found the stained glass artist in him and realized he’d rather do that instead. His most ambitious project so far was painting their tiny house, Delia, which comes with beautiful stained glass windows and an even more gorgeous stained glass entrance door.
She is a nurse who’s always had a passion for traveling and now that their kids are all grown up, she finally has the chance to fulfill that lifetime dream. She’s also working as a travel nurse while on the road.
Delia is Jenn and David’s house on wheels, handcrafted by the two using reclaimed materials. It is 20 ft (6 m) long but is more spacious and cozier than you’d think. In fact, it is large enough for the two to share it with their two dogs, a French Bulldog and an enormous Great Dane.
Based on an 8 ft x 20 ft (2.4 m x 6 m) trailer, Delia offers 157 sq ft (14.5 sq m) of space and is 13.2 ft (4 m) tall at its highest peak.
The tiny house comes with a fold-down deck that uses a winch system, it has two entrances, reclaimed shingles, and shou sugi ban mushroom board siding. The windows were completely built by them from scratch and were also a good opportunity for David to show off his artistic skills.
Delia’s construction took three years from start to finish and was a project that cost them around $34,000.
The living room, kitchen area, and bathroom are all fully equipped and make you feel like you’re in a normal-sized house with everything you need. The couch was custom-made and pulls out into a full-size bed and for the bedroom, the two went with an elevator bed, namely a California king, which was also built from scratch.
Take a tour of the lovely handcrafted, artistic tiny house in the video below.
